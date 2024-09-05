Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 WR Chance McPike Talks Offer
The Nebraska Cornhuskers typically do a great job spotting talent and offering players early on. That is a big-time trait that is needed in the world of recruiting as the early bird gets the worm a lot of the time.
Chance McPike Jr. is one of the newer added players to the class of 2027 offer list for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
McPike is a St. Louis, Missouri wide receiver in the class of 2027 and is a 6-foot-1 175-pound frame already. He posts a 10.97 100M and a 4.6 40-yard dash early in his high school career. He is an all-state, all-district, all-conference, and all-metro honor as a 3.6 GPA student.
The Lutheran North wide receiver recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail his offer and more.
“My offer means a lot to me, it represents an opportunity I’ve been given to be a part of a great program,” said the talented 2027 wideout when speaking to HuskerMax.
“Something that makes Nebraska stand out is that they are a very successful school on and off the field. Nebraska is a place I can succeed when it comes to school while I also grow as an athlete,” said the student-athlete.
Nebraska is an early standout in the recruitment of McPike. Conference play plays a factor. He details more below.
“Nebraska is for sure an early standout. An amazing BIG 10 school, that has a great community and coaches surrounding.” He adds, “Other schools standing out are UNLV and Tennessee. Two great schools that have also given me the opportunity to play football at the colligate level.”
Visiting seems to be in the near future as he has been invited to attend a game later this season.
“I am looking to visit Nebraska in the near future, I have a game day invite set for November 2nd.”
