Fans Grade Nebraska O-Line Coach Donovan Raiola in Tad Stryker's Pregame Survey
I returned this week to a question I asked about two years ago at this time.
On a misty, overcast morning before the Nebraska-Northwestern game, I asked 100 Husker fans in the Haymarket District this question: “How would you rate Donovan Raiola’s job performance in his fourth year as offensive line coach?”
I offered five options: A, B, C, D and F, with A being best and F being worst.
I expected a wide variety of answers, and got them. As was the case two years ago, C was the top vote-getter. Here were the answers:
A: 3
B: 19
C: 50
D: 23
F: 5
One fan who voted for “A” said he did so “because he brought his nephew here and his other nephew is coming.”
A comment from a “B” voter: “I think he’s a good coach, but we need to put more NIL money into the offensive line.”
Two comments from “C” voters: “Our run offense is great. They need to stick to it,” and “He’s done a good job recruiting, but it’s the development side; performance has been an issue.”
The vote for Raiola trended downward from two years ago, when the totals were:
A: 10
B: 39
C: 42
D: 8
F: 1
