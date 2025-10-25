All Huskers

Fans Grade Nebraska O-Line Coach Donovan Raiola in Tad Stryker's Pregame Survey

Husker fans give the fourth-year assistant worse marks than they did two years ago

Tad Stryker

Donovan Raiola is in his fourth season as Nebraska's offensive line coach.
Donovan Raiola is in his fourth season as Nebraska's offensive line coach.
I returned this week to a question I asked about two years ago at this time.

On a misty, overcast morning before the Nebraska-Northwestern game, I asked 100 Husker fans in the Haymarket District this question: “How would you rate Donovan Raiola’s job performance in his fourth year as offensive line coach?”

I offered five options: A, B, C, D and F, with A being best and F being worst.

I expected a wide variety of answers, and got them. As was the case two years ago, C was the top vote-getter. Here were the answers:

A: 3
B: 19
C: 50
D: 23
F: 5

One fan who voted for “A” said he did so “because he brought his nephew here and his other nephew is coming.”

A comment from a “B” voter: “I think he’s a good coach, but we need to put more NIL money into the offensive line.”

Two comments from “C” voters: “Our run offense is great. They need to stick to it,” and “He’s done a good job recruiting, but it’s the development side; performance has been an issue.”

The vote for Raiola trended downward from two years ago, when the totals were:

A: 10
B: 39
C: 42
D: 8
F: 1

Tad Stryker
TAD STRYKER

Tad Stryker, whose earliest memories of Nebraska football take in the last years of the Bob Devaney era, has covered Nebraska collegiate and prep sports for 40 years. Before moving to Lincoln, he was a sports writer, columnist and editor for two newspapers in North Platte. He can identify with fans who listen to Husker sports from a tractor cab and those who watch from a sports bar. A history buff, Stryker has written for HuskerMax since 2008. You can reach Tad at tad.stryker@gmail.com.

