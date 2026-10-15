Commonly Asked Questions About Nebraska's Reseat of Memorial Stadium

As part of the Big Red Rebuild project, Nebraska will be doing a reseat of Memorial Stadium for the 2027 season. All tickets (with the exception of the suites in the north and east) will be redistributed starting in the spring of 2027. A second reseat will occur prior to the 2028 season.

Nebraska released an updated pricing map Wednesday, showing the prices for tickets as well as any per-seat "contributions," otherwise known as donations. The new amounts raised some eyebrows around the state.

The prospect of shuffling the seats of 85,000 fans - many of whom have held their seats for years, if not decades - is going to generate a ton of questions. Nebraska's official site - bigredrebuild.com - has a lot of information, but I wanted to address some of the things not covered, as well give some perspective - and opinions - on the changes.



Let's shift into Q&A mode:

Why is Nebraska doing a reseat for 2027?

There are two primary reasons for the reseat:

Nebraska wants to drive revenue by offering the best seats in the stadium to those willing to pay for the opportunity to sit in them. This money will be used to help pay for the increased costs of paying student athletes across all sports. The Memorial Stadium renovations will be in full swing, which means the South Stadium as we know it will not exist, removing as many as 20,000 seats. Displaced season ticket holders deserve a chance to have seats for the 2027 season.

And then there will be another reseat for the 2028 season?

Correct. Once the renovations are done, bringing the stadium's capacity back up to around 80,000, a second reseat will occur to give fans the option of moving into one of the newly reconstructed areas.



It is unknown if or when Nebraska would undertake another reseating of Memorial Stadium after 2028.

Why do I have to move? Can't I just stay in my seats?

Depending on where you sit, it simply may not be possible.



For folks currently in the South or West Stadiums, the current seating configurations are going away. Today, there are nine sections in South and eleven in West. The new stadium maps show eight sections in South and nine in West. Your current section / row / seat may not exist in the renovated stadium.

As for those in the rest of the stadium, it's not fair to allow folks in the north and east to stay where they are and force the displaced fans to fill in the gaps.

With that said, it is possible that your exact seats (or a relatively close location) will be available when you go through the seat selection process. If so, you would have the option to retain those seats (more details on this below).

What are the big changes with the new pricing map?

There are three big headlines:

Nebraska is moving to an "all-in price" that combines the season tickets and the "priority seating contributions" (aka donations). Approximately 85% of season ticket locations will cost less in 2027 than they did this year. There are will around 5,000 season tickets available to the general public for $299 (less than $43 per home game). For comparison, season tickets cost $420 this year. Approximately 25% of the publicly available seats (i.e., non-student seating) will not require a priority seating donation.

It's no secret that Nebraska has struggled to sell tickets for a number of years. A highly anticipated showdown between undefeated Nebraska and No. 7 Indiana did not sell out until a few days before kickoff (and with the help of a $50 ticket promotion). As I type this, the final home game versus Ohio State game is still not sold out. The Nebraska sellout streak - which will hit 416 when Washington comes to town - has been in jeopardy for much of the season.

My initiation assumption was that NU would largely maintain the same pricing and donation structure for 2027 because the reduced capacity would boost demand.

Maybe Nebraska didn't want to be greedy. Maybe they didn't want to have to work so hard to maintain the sellout streak. Either way, I was legitimately - and pleasantly - surprised to see the lower prices, almost entirely across the board.



NU deserves credit for setting prices that more accurately reflect where the demand and market is at.

Nebraska Athletics

Why are prices dropping? I thought NU was doing the reseat to get more revenue?

As a part of the reseat, Nebraska is eliminating what they call "legacy priority seating contribution rates." This is more commonly referred to as the grandfathering of season ticket donations. In the 1990s, NU athletic director Bill Byrne enacted per seat donations whenever seats changed hands. Existing season ticket holders received a grandfathering exception. As a result, many fans are still making minimal donations - or none at all - to retain their seats.

The exact number of seats currently under a grandfathered donation amount has not been publicly released. I have seen estimates ranging between 25 - 40% of the stadium. Regardless of the number, it appears as if the elimination the grandfathering on season ticket donations will generate enough revenue to allow for price decreases for the majority of the stadium.

Here is a simplified way of looking at it:



Prior to the 2026 season, the Smiths bought a pair of tickets in section 26 (West Stadium, 50-yard line). To obtain those seats, they had to donate $5,000 per year ($2,500 per seat). The Smiths sit next to the Johnsons, a lovely couple who have had those seats in their family since World War II. Grandfathered into the Memorial Stadium donation structure, the Johnsons are donating a total of $500 ($250 per seat) each year for their seats.

If the Smiths and Johnsons end up next to each other on the 50-yard line after the 2027 reseat, both couples would be paying $1,500 per seat. The collective total of $6,000 is considerably more than what NU had previously been getting. Similar donation discrepancies - albeit not to that extreme - currently exist throughout much of the stadium.

Additionally, moving the students to the south end zone opens up three sections of prime seating on the east side, which will now have a $700 per seat contribution amount.

What will happen to the longtime fans who have been grandfathered into their seats?

Season ticket holders who have not been paying full - or any - annual donations for their seats will be faced with a hard decision: Pay the current donation rates for their desired location, move elsewhere in the stadium, or give up their seats.

I am empathetic to those who have had tickets in their family for generations and are facing that difficult decision. A lot of the loyalty and passion that Husker fans are known for can be traced back to the longtime season ticket holders.

But at the same time, I am glad that the donation disparity is being eliminated. There are thousands of loyal Husker fans whose grandparents didn't secure tickets when Bob Devaney arrived in Lincoln. There's no reason they should continue to subsidize the lost revenue from the person sitting next to them. I would hope we can agree that 30 years of grandfathering is an appropriate display of respect and appreciation.

What were the per-seat donation amounts for 2026?

The pricing structure in effect for 2026 and prior years had 11 different donation amounts, which were applied by section and/or row.

At a high level, the donation amounts in the north and south end zones were the same: $750 per seat for the first 30 rows, $500 for rows 31 - 60, $250 for rows 61 - 70, and $150 for everything above that (with some zero donation rows at the very top of North).

On the east and west sides, you would pay $2,500 per seat in the section on the 50-yard line. Each section to the north and south decreased by $250, down to $1,000 per seat for the sections closest to the end zones.

This pricing map is from 2023, but it is similar - if not identical - to what season ticket holders paid in 2026.

Again, these are the annual donation amounts needed to maintain those seats. Season ticket holders who were grandfathered in during the Bill Byrne era (in the late 1990s) have not been required to pay the full amount. The actual ticket prices ($420 for seven home games) were separate from the donations.

If 85% of season ticket locations are decreasing in price, which area(s) will see the biggest discount?

When I initially wrote about how the Big Red Rebuild renovations would impact North Stadium, I said "When the project is done, the North Stadium will inherit the title of the worst seats / experience in the stadium… I'm hoping that the donation levels in the upcoming reseating process will reflect that lower perception."



Check.

North Stadium still won't get any physical improvements as part of the renovations, but fans who stay in North after the reseat will see a nice financial impact. In 2026, donation amounts are zero (rows 91-99), $150 (rows 71-90), $250 (rows 61 - 71), $500 (rows 31 - 60), and $750 (row 1 - 30). In 2027, rows 1 through 40 will pay $200. Everybody else will not have a donation. North has the largest percentage decrease in the stadium.

As far as overall savings, donors sitting on the 50-yard line in East will the biggest decrease. Donations in Section 6 are dropping from $2,500 to $1,000, a $1,500 decrease. One level up in Section 206, there's a $1,300 decrease ($2,500 to $1,200). Even the center of the 600 level (Section 607) is dropping from $500 to $200.

Assuming ticket holders stay in the same vicinity, who will be paying more next fall?

In terms of per seat contribution amounts, there are three seating areas that will have higher donation amounts in 2027:

Sections 601 and 613 in the East balcony. Fans in these sections, at the outer edges of the top level, paid $150 per seat in 2026. The new amount is $200, a $50 increase. It's worth noting that the ticket prices in the 600s are decreasing, so the all-in price will only be $29 higher. The farthest sections of the lower bowl in West Stadium. These seats (in what is currently known as sections 21 and 31) have a donation amount of $1,000 for non-obstructed seats. The new amount will be $1,200. However, these seats will now come with a chairback instead of a plank bleacher seat. The West Stadium club level (current 300 level) has a $1,500 annual donation for 2026. The new pricing is $2,000 for seats between the 30s and $1,700 for seats closer to the end zones. Per NU, the updated club in West will have "access to a sports bar inspired club space. Newly constructed seating balcony and upgraded interior finishes with expanded restrooms and premier sightlines."

Are the new reduced "all-in" prices more in line with the current market for Husker tickets?

They're much closer, especially if we use the secondary market as a guide.



Throughout the 2026 season, I've been searching SeatGeek (Nebraska's preferred secondary marketplace) the day before each home game. I've been charting the prices for a pair of seats to see the discrepancy between what season ticket holders are paying and what a fan could find on the secondary market. Each home game I search for three different types of tickets:

The cheapest "get in" price

This is the low-end, I-don't-care-where-I-sit option.

If you bought a season ticket it would cost: $420 Additional donation to obtain the season ticket: $0 (this would put you in North Stadium, rows 90-99) Average price per game (season ticket + donation): $60 Average SeatGeek price through five games: $31 Average price per game in 2027 (season ticket + donation): $42.71 (the cheapest season tickets will cost $299 and not have a donation).

Good, but not great seats

For this, I'm using the approximate location of my season tickets, 31 rows up in the corner of North Stadium.

If you bought a season ticket it would cost: $420 Additional donation to obtain the season ticket: $500 (If we sat one row lower, our donation would be $750 per seat) Average price per game (season ticket + donation): $131 Average SeatGeek price through five games: $55.80 Average price per game in 2027 (season ticket + donation): The tickets will be $399 with a $200 donation, for an average of $85.57

Amazing, 50-yard-line seats

West Stadium, section 26 (which is right on the 50), in a non-obstructed seat.

If you bought a season ticket it would cost: $420 Additional donation to obtain the season ticket: $2,500 Average price per game (season ticket + donation): $417 Average SeatGeek price through five games: $124 Average price per game in 2027 (season ticket + donation): The tickets will be $399 with a $1,500 donation, for an average of $271.29

The SeatGeek exercise has been eye-opening for me, as it shows that season ticket holders have been overpaying market prices for their seats. Or, if you prefer, it show that the resale market for Husker tickets is rather poor.

I understand the one of the primary perks of buying season tickets is knowing exactly where you'll sit (and who you'll sit by), without having to take your chances on the secondary market. But the previous donation amounts were making me question why I was paying so much for tickets. I'm glad that the new donation levels and ticket prices will reduce the discrepancy.

When and how will I pick my new seats?

Seat selection will start in the spring of 2027. Your seat selection time will be based upon your standing within the Husker Athletic Fund (HAF) as of February 11, 2027. The selection order for the reseat will be:

Season Ticket Holders: Nebraska Leadership Society [Gold] Request List: Nebraska Leadership Society [Gold] Season Ticket Holders: Nebraska Leadership Society [Silver] Request List: Nebraska Leadership Society [Silver] Season Ticket Holders: Nebraska Leadership Society [Bronze] Request List: Nebraska Leadership Society [Bronze] Season Ticket Holders: Hall of Fame Request List: Hall of Fame Season Ticket Holders: Champion Request List: Champion Season Ticket Holders: Blackshirt Request List: Blackshirt Season Ticket Holders: Sea of Red Request List: Sea of Red Season Ticket Holders: Non-members Request List: Non-members

My assumption is the seat selection process will be similar to the "seat yourself" system NU has used for several years. When your selection time arrives, you log into a website where you can browse all available seats - regardless of section, donation level, or price. You'll select the seat(s) you want and then be asked to pay the donation and ticket price for each seat.

How can I move up in the selection order?

There is one simple answer: increase your ranking within the Huskers Athletic Fund by donating more money. The HAF website has a ranking calculator where you can see your current overall rank and estimate where it could go with additional giving. I'm enough of a penny ante donor that a $5 donation could potentially move me up a dozen spots… assuming the folks below me don't give more.



The HAF rankings lock on February 11, 2027.

I'm a current season ticket holder. Can I add seats to my account?

Yes, this will happen during your scheduled seat selection time. Existing season ticket holders can purchase up to 16 tickets.

I don't have season tickets. How can I sign up for the request list?

Fans without season ticket - regardless of their donor status - can join the season ticket request list. Be advised that a non-refundable deposit of $100 is required to be added to the list. Fans selected from the request list can purchase up to eight tickets.

I'm a season ticket holder who does not donate. Will I be shut out of the stadium?

I don't know.



Unfortunately, the Big Red Rebuild website does not directly address this topic. The closest thing I found is "All current Nebraska Football season ticket holders and Huskers Athletic Fund members who join the Football Reseat Request List will receive an appointment time for the reseating and reparking process. Availability of season tickets and parking will depend on one's appointment time."

I don't find that reassuring.



With the current selection order, a season ticket holder who is not a member of the Huskers Athletic Fund would be in the 15th of 16 groups. As I understand it, that would be behind each of the approximately 15,500 HAF members who has an interest in obtaining season tickets.

Given the reduced capacity for 2027, and the seemingly large number of tickets that people in the groups ahead of you in line can purchase (up to 16 tickets for returning season ticket holders and up to eight for donors on the request list), I think some fans in the lower groups have a right to feel uneasy.

The official response from the athletic department would be to start donating to the HAF, as that will impact where you sit in the selection list.

If anybody from the athletic department is reading this, I'd love to see assurances that existing season ticket holders - regardless of their current HAF status - won't be shut out.

Will prices change for 2028?

That is unknown. No information on ticket prices or donation levels has been released for 2028.



I suspect a lot of factors will go into determining the pricing structure for 2028: renewal rates, new demand, how the 2026 and 2027 seasons turn out, the final capacity of the renovated Memorial Stadium, and more.



Let's be honest: Nobody would be surprised if the prices increase for 2028, especially in sections that have higher demand.

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