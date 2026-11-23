Iowa avoided the spate of amazing Big Ten upsets Saturday, setting up a delicious Black Friday showdown with newly recharged, reinvigorated, re-everything Nebraska.

Iowa shut out host Illinois in the second half in a 34-17 Hawkeyes victory Saturday. The score was 17-all at halftime before Iowa broke away. Each Monday, we’ve looked at how Nebraska’s Big Ten opponents (and the rest of the conference) fared over the weekend.

“Classic Iowa,” Illini coach Bret Bielema told reporters after the game. “Just kept doing enough to get a first down here, a first down there.

“They’re the most complete team we’ve played all year. They can beat anyone in the country.”

Meanwhile, back in Lincoln, in one of the best games of the season anywhere, Nebraska snapped a 31-game losing streak against ranked teams with its 31-28 win over No. 16 Ohio State. Has the Memorial Stadium field been cleared of fans yet?

When Nebraska tight end Luke Lindenmeyer rumbled in for the Huskers’ first touchdown on an 11-yard reception that tied the score at 7-7, something really jumped out at me. Here was Lindenmeyer, who started his Nebraska career as a walk-on, excelling against a Buckeyes team full of 5-star and 4-star athletes.

Lindenmeyer finished with five catches for 53 yards. He was a blocking force, too, as the Huskers gained 176 yards on the ground. Lindenmeyer has 40 catches on the season — a single-season Nebraska record for tight ends — for 386 yards and three touchdowns. He is the Huskers’ third-leading receiver behind Kwazi Gilmer (53 catches) and Jacory Barney Jr. (46 catches).

Nebraska-Iowa always is interesting because of the rivalry that has grown over the years. This year? You have the rivalry plus major College Football Playoff implications for the Hawkeyes.

Kinnick Stadium will be rocking on Friday (kickoff is 11 a.m. CT, CBS). The Iowa City weather is expected to be ideal for football — high of 44 degrees, 7 mph winds, “times of sun and clouds,” according to AccuWeather.

That’s football weather. And there will be two serious football teams on the field, both with something to prove. No. 13 Iowa is 9-2, 6-2 in the Big Ten and still has a shot at making the Big Ten Championship game and the CFP.

Nebraska is 7-4, 4-4, a bowl bid already clinched and living with a euphoric feeling that didn’t seem possible when the Huskers had a four-game losing streak through October into November. But a 31-0, blowout win over Rutgers, followed by the victory over Ohio State gave Matt Rhule the signature win he desperately wanted and needed. And thus, Lincoln has been transformed and reborn.

Nov. 27: Iowa at Kinnick Stadium

No. 13 Iowa (9-2, 6-2) hammered Illinois on the ground with a 264-28 advantage in yards gained. L.J. Phillips Jr. led the way with 154 yards, his third consecutive game with more than 100 yards rushing.

Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown was 13-of-26 for 138 yards, nothing spectacular but he didn’t have to be with the powerful ground attack.

Iowa has the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense, at 12.18 points per game. Nebraska is 11th, at 16.09 points per game, setting up what could be a classic, street-fight showdown on Friday.

Iowa running back L.J. Phillips Jr. eludes the tackle of Illinois defensive back Juice Clarke during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not that the rivalry needed more juice, but Nebraska has lost 10-of-11 games to Iowa. Last year was a 40-16 Iowa win, a wipeout at Memorial Stadium that saw Huskers fans leaving in droves before the end of the game.

Sept. 26: Michigan State at Spartan Stadium

Michigan State’s final home game was a blowout loss to Oregon, 45-7. The Ducks still have a chance to make the Big Ten title game.

Michigan State is 3-8, 1-7, and finish the season at Rutgers. Oregon is 8-3, 6-2, and has an intriguing final game against visiting Washington.

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Oct. 3: Maryland at Memorial Stadium

Maryland hung with host USC before losing, 35-21. Maryland is 4-7, 2-6. USC is 8-3, 5-3.

Maryland finishes the season against Penn State. USC is at rival UCLA.

Oct. 10: Indiana at Memorial Stadium

Reigning national champion and sixth-ranked Indiana (9-2, 6-2) lost at Washington, 27-24, in overtime, another major upset in the Big Ten on a day filled with them. The Huskies (7-4, 4-4) tipped Paddy McAteer’s 37-yard field goal attempt in overtime to preserve the win and ignite the crowd at Husky Stadium to storm the field.

Next, Indiana plays host to rival Purdue. The Hoosiers are in danger of not making the CFP.

Oct. 17: Oregon at Autzen Stadium

Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola was 21-of-34 for 234 yards and one touchdown in a 45-7 win over Michigan State. No. 14 Oregon has won four consecutive games to turn what looked like a lost season into a possible CFP berth.

Oct. 31: Washington at Memorial Stadium

The Huskies (6-4, 3-4) became bowl eligible with a 27-24 overtime win vs Indiana.

Nov. 7: Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium

Illinois (6-5, 4-4), which lost to Iowa, will finish its season at rival Northwestern (6-5, 3-5).

Nov. 14: Rutgers at SHI Stadium

The Scarlet Knights pulled off a shocking upset, 25-24, over Penn State. Rutgers (3-8, 2-6) used a lateral on the game’s final play for a 3-yard touchdown pass, then won the game on a two-point conversion. The victory ended a 38-year losing streak to Penn State (6-5, 3-5), which in September was considered a strong candidate for the CFP. Penn State next will play at Maryland. Rutgers plays host to Michigan State.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach waves at teammates and fans as he is being carted off field due to an injury during the first overtime at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And in other Big Ten action …

Michigan pulled off another stunning upset by handing No. 4 UCLA its first loss of the season, 18-16, in triple overtime. Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was injured on the first play of overtime and was carted off. His status for Saturday’s rivalry game against USC is uncertain. UCLA is 10-1, 7-1. Michigan became bowl eligible with the win and is 6-5, 3-5, going into its rivalry game against Ohio State on Saturday.

Minnesota rallied to defeat visiting Northwestern, 20-17, becoming bowl eligible in the process. Minnesota is 6-5, 4-4, and visits Wisconsin on Friday night. Northwestern is 6-5, 3-5.

Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) routed Purdue, 42-10, the Boilermakers’ fifth consecutive loss. Purdue is 3-8, 2-6.

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