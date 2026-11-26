You wait and wait through the winter and summer for football season and before you know it, it’s over. Nebraska’s Black Friday game at Iowa is the final regular-season game.

It is a firecracker of a final game.

This rivalry game has added sweeteners.

* Nebraska will try to break a 1-10 streak against Iowa that includes losses in the last three games.

* The Huskers will try to carry the momentum from the win over Ohio State into Iowa City.

* Now that the Huskers have ended a 31-game losing streak against ranked teams, they can add to their one-game winning streak against ranked teams.

* Iowa still has a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

* Iowa still has a chance for a 10-win season.

* It’s been 363 days since Iowa put a 40-16 beating on the Huskers in Memorial Stadium.

* Nebraska can win its eighth game, which would be its first eight-win season since 2016.

Kickoff is 11 a.m. CT on CBS. AccuWeather says it will be a high of 44 with “clouds giving way to some sun.”

Nebraska is 7-4, 4-4 in the Big Ten. Iowa is 9-2, 6-2. FanDuel has installed Nebraska as a 4.5-point underdog.

Each week, we’ll give you three reasons why the Huskers will win and three reasons why the Huskers will lose. We’ll give you reasons even if the odds seem insurmountable either way.

Nebraska is ranked 23 in The Athletic 138; Iowa is 14. Nebraska is 2-2 on the road; Iowa is 5-1 at home, the loss coming to a fully stocked Ohio State, 31-14, on Oct. 3. The Hawkeyes' other loss was at hard-to-figure Minnesota two games later, 13-10.

The game should be close as both defenses are among the nation’s best. That could mean turnovers will decide the game. Nebraska is 16th in nation in turnover margin at plus 7 (14 takeaways, seven turnovers). Iowa is tied for 57th at plus-1 (12 takeaways, 11 turnovers).

Why Nebraska will win

Run the ball

Last week before the Ohio State game this is what we suggested:

Run the ball.

Keep running the ball.

We’re not as football-savvy as Troy Aikman — nor as snarky — but running the ball seemed to be the best way to beat Ohio State. Nebraska ran for 176 yards against the Buckeyes. Seems like the best way to beat Iowa, too.

Running the ball should be what the Huskers do best. And what the Huskers should do often.

True freshman Jamal Rule is Nebraska's leading rusher with 705 yards in 10 games. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska has the Big Ten’s third-best rushing attack at 186.2 yards per game. Iowa has the conference’s best rushing defense, allowing only 78.5 yards per game.

Interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas and head coach Matt Rhule need to take another shot of courage, ignore the stats, and run the ball straight into Iowa’s strength. Win that battle, win the game.

Anthony Colandrea

The quarterback was brilliant against Ohio State — statistically and when it counted the most. He completed 19-of-28 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

He also gained 68 yards on 11 carries, with one rushing touchdown. His clutch runs on the game’s final drive won’t soon be forgotten.

For his efforts, Colandrea was named the AP National Player of the Week, the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week, and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

He deserved all of the flowers. If Nebraska beats Iowa, Colandrea likely will be the reason, especially if Iowa shuts down the Huskers’ running attack.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It’s their time

Presuming the Huskers have moved on from last week’s celebrations, Nebraska knows it has the nation’s attention.

But, does it have the goods?

Nebraska can put a cherry on top of its regular season with a win, plus tell the world that 2027 is going to be the Huskers’ year. They have momentum, they need to keep it, and build on it.

Iowa has the reputation as a three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust team. But the Hawkeyes average 28.4 points per game, ninth in the Big Ten.

Nebraska knows it’s in for a fight. That’s what the Huskers should live for, and it feels as if they will handle their business.

Why Iowa will win

It’s their time, too

Iowa is 13th in the latest College Football Playoff standings, one spot from getting in.

Do the Hawkeyes need more motivation than that?

The Hawkeyes must believe they have Nebraska’s number. They’ve won 10-of-11 against the Huskers. Why not another one, especially in front of a Kinnick Stadium crowd ready to keep the holiday party going?

Iowa linebacker Cam Buffington (left) and linebacker Jayden Montgomery tackle Purdue running back Antonio Harris at Kinnick Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa must believe it has the better team — based on its success this season and recent history against Nebraska. Confidence can be a powerful factor in sports. It can carry the Hawkeyes to victory.

L.J. Phillips Jr.

The Iowa senior running back’s last three games: 154 yards vs. Illinois; 123 yards vs. Purdue; 128 yards vs. Northwestern.

For the season, Phillips has 520 yards on 104 carries (5.0 average).

Iowa running back L.J. Phillips Jr. rushes against Washington during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s hot and expect the Hawkeyes to feed him the ball. If Phillips has another 100-yard game, Iowa probably is in great shape to win.

That defense

The Hawkeyes have lived off their defense all season — probably all century, really.

Iowa ranks No. 1 in the nation is scoring defense at 12.18 points per game. Nebraska ranks 11th at 16.09.

Iowa ranks fourth in the nation in rushing defense at 78.5 yards per game. If Iowa’s defensive line controls the line of scrimmage … well, you know the outcome.

When the Hawkeyes win, the defense is how they do it. The most interesting part of the game will be to see if Nebraska can move the ball on the ground. Is Iowa containing the Huskers? If so, Iowa probably will win.

That’s the strategy the Hawkeyes will rely on.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.