Finding the Real Position U: Defense & Special Teams

Using the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart to find which colleges send the most defensive talent to the NFL, and where the Nebraska Cornhuskers rank next to them.

Dec 5, 2009; Arlington, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) in action against the Texas Longhorns during the Big 12 championship game at Cowboys Stadium. The Longhorns beat the Cornhuskers 13-12.
Dec 5, 2009; Arlington, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) in action against the Texas Longhorns during the Big 12 championship game at Cowboys Stadium. The Longhorns beat the Cornhuskers 13-12. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
The NFL draft is upon us.

While this holiday is more commonly celebrated among NFL fans, it also serves as an excellent opportunity for college fan bases to revel in the success of their graduated heroes. Many schools like to claim the title of Linebacker U or Tight End U, and the 2025 NFL draft will likely further some of those claims.

I’ll analyze the entirety of the modern draft era (post-1967). I’ll also weigh picks according to the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart. This gives more value to the No. 1 overall pick, 3000 points, than the last pick (one point for all picks beyond the 2025 final draft pick value). To determine the Position Group U, we sum the draft value of NFL teams on players from those schools.

Defensive Tackle U

Like the tight end position, the title of Defensive Tackle U is contested between Miami and Notre Dame. This time, the edge goes to the Hurricanes thanks to the 1991 top-overall pick, Russell Maryland. The U has produced ten more first-round defensive tackles, including NFL legends Warren Sapp and Vince Wilfork.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Danny Noonan (73) in action against New York Giants offensive players Joe Morris (20).
Nov 6, 1988; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Danny Noonan (73) in action against New York Giants offensive players Joe Morris (20) and Doug Riesenberg (72) at Giants Stadium during the 1988 season. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The Huskers have a strong showing in the defensive tackle rankings thanks to one man – Ndamukong Suh. Danny Noonan and Jason Peter also come in as first-round picks at the defensive tackle position for the Huskers. With 27 players drafted, the Blackshirts have sent the sixth-most defensive tackles into the NFL.

School

Points

Top Player

Miami

14,212

Russell Maryland, Cortez Kennedy, Jerome Brown

Notre Dame

12,374

Mike McCoy, Steve Niehus, Bryant Young

Alabama

11,228

Quinnen Williams, Marcell Dareus, Da'Ron Payne

USC

10,563

Darrell Russell, Gary Jeter, Sedrick Ellis

Texas

10,156

Kenneth Sims, Byron Murphy II, Casey Hampton

Defensive End U

The Florida State Seminoles rank No. 1 overall for Defensive End U. The Seminoles have the second-most drafted defensive ends in the modern draft era, just behind Miami. Florida State had defensive ends drafted top-five overall in back-to-back years in 1997 and 1998 (Andre Wadsworth and Peter Boulware). The Seminoles have recently added to their defensive end output with first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (18) runs after making a catch in front of Washington Redskins defensive end
Nov 15, 2010; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (18) runs after making a catch in front of Washington Redskins defensive end Adam Carriker (94) during the first half at FedEx Field. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Defensive end is tied for the Blackshirts' strongest unit (before the Abdul Carter pick in the 2025 draft), with the Huskers ranking sixth nationally in defensive ends produced. Neil Smith, the second-overall pick in the 1988 draft, leads the group, followed by John Dutton at third overall. Adam Carriker, the 13th overall pick in 2006, is the Huskers' third-most recent first-round pick.

School

Points

Top Player

Florida State

15,157

Andre Wadsworth, Peter Boulware, Jamal Reynolds

Ohio State

14,330

Chase Young, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa

Notre Dame

12,364

Walt Patulski, Kevin Hardy, Ross Browner

Miami (FL)

12,328

Eddie Edwards, Jerome McDougle, Kendard Lang

Alabama

12,309

Jon Hand, John Copeland, Eric Curry

Linebacker U

While Penn State has long claimed the title of Linebacker U due to their nation-leading 64 drafted linebackers, the Nittany Lions rank fourth in draft capital allocated to their linebackers. However, with five first-round picks, the Alabama Crimson Tide can also claim the title of Linebacker U. Their top pick was Cornelius Bennett, selected second-overall in 1987. Will Anderson Jr., the third pick in 2023, adds to Alabama’s impressive total of twelve first-round linebackers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates after a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates after a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For the Huskers, the linebacker position ties with the defensive end for the nation's sixth-most allocated draft capital. Huskers’ linebackers have been drafted 4-6 overall over five years from 1989 to 1994. Lavonte David, a second-round draft pick, is on the way to Canton, Ohio.

School

Points

Top Player

Alabama

20,461

Andre Wadsworth, Peter Boulware, Jamal Reynolds

USC

19,401

Chip Banks, Duane Bickett, Junior Seau

Ohio State

16,659

Tom Cousineau, AJ Hawk, Rick Middelton

Penn State

14,921

Lavar Arrington, Shane Conlan, Ed O'Neil

Florida

13,449

Dante Fowler, Wilber Marshall, Glen Cameron

Defensive Back U

With twenty defensive backs drafted in the first round of the NFL draft, the Ohio State Buckeyes are not only WRU, but also DBU. Not only do they produce quality draft picks, but they’ve also produced the most DB picks in the nation with 63 in the modern draft era.

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) defends Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13).
Oct 27, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) defends Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the second half at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Huskers are 12th in the nation for the production of defensive back talent. The top two picks both went to the Atlanta Falcons – Bruce Pickens and Michael Booker. Prince Amukamara and Fabian Washington are the two latest first-round DBs produced by Nebraska.

School

Points

Top Player

Ohio State

26,051

Jeff Okudah, Shawn Springs, Denzel Ward

LSU

19,824

Derek Stingley Jr, Patrick Peterson, Jamal Adams

Alabama

19,298

Mark Barron, Antonio Langham, Dee Milliner

Texas

18,588

Bryant Westbrook, Quentin Jammer, Mossy Cade

Miami

16,211

Bennie Blades, Sean Taylor, Antrel Rolle

Kicker U

Given the weight system of the Jimmy Johnson chart and the relative value of specialists in the draft, a single outlier draft pick can sway the leaderboard. That’s precisely what happened for the Texas Longhorns. The Saints drafted Russell Erxleben 11th-overall in 1979 as a combination kicker and punter. Erxleben would have a six-year career as an average punter, only kicking eight field goals (making four).

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Alex Henery (6) kicks the PAT during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.
Dec 1, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Alex Henery (6) kicks the PAT during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 24-21. / Howard Smith-Imagn Images

The Huskers have had four kickers drafted, all at reasonable points in the draft. The top pick, Alex Henery, was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. In 1971, Paul Rogers joined the unrelated Josh and Kris Brown as the only other Husker kickers drafted. Despite some good kicking talent in recent years, the Huskers rank just 36th in the Kicker U ratings.

School

Points

Top Player

Texas

1,449

Russell Erxleben, Happy Feller, David Conway

Florida State

1,352

Sebastian Janikowski, Roberto Aguayo, Grant Guthrie

Arkansas

1,351

Steve Little, Bill McClard, Cam Little

UCLA

842

John Lee, Frank Corral, Justin Medlock

Hillsdale

560

Chester Marcol

Punter U

Like the kicker position, one high draft pick can propel a school to the top of the Punter U rankings. Southern Miss achieved this by sending Ray Guy, arguably the greatest punter in football history, to the NFL as a first-round pick in 1972. Guy remains the only pure punter selected in the first round.

Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch (4) against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium.
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch (4) against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Koch is the only Husker punter drafted into the NFL. The former Nebraska walk-on had a legendary career with the Ravens and is considered a revolutionary figure in NFL punting strategy. Nebraska ranks 53rd nationally in punting talent sent to the NFL.

School

Points

Top Player

Southern Miss

760

Ray Guy

Ohio State

610

Tom Skladany, BJ Sander, Brent Bartholomew

Florida State

560

Rohn Stark

Michigan State

544

Ray Stachowicz, Greg Montgomery, Bryce Baringer

North Carolina State

5101

Johnny Evans, Trenton Gill

While draft capital doesn't guarantee future NFL success, it is a reasonable indicator of the talent various programs produce. Consistently high draft picks in certain position groups can be a valuable recruiting tool for programs and help build future playoff contenders.

