Finding the Real Position U: Defense & Special Teams
The NFL draft is upon us.
While this holiday is more commonly celebrated among NFL fans, it also serves as an excellent opportunity for college fan bases to revel in the success of their graduated heroes. Many schools like to claim the title of Linebacker U or Tight End U, and the 2025 NFL draft will likely further some of those claims.
I’ll analyze the entirety of the modern draft era (post-1967). I’ll also weigh picks according to the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart. This gives more value to the No. 1 overall pick, 3000 points, than the last pick (one point for all picks beyond the 2025 final draft pick value). To determine the Position Group U, we sum the draft value of NFL teams on players from those schools.
Defensive Tackle U
Like the tight end position, the title of Defensive Tackle U is contested between Miami and Notre Dame. This time, the edge goes to the Hurricanes thanks to the 1991 top-overall pick, Russell Maryland. The U has produced ten more first-round defensive tackles, including NFL legends Warren Sapp and Vince Wilfork.
The Huskers have a strong showing in the defensive tackle rankings thanks to one man – Ndamukong Suh. Danny Noonan and Jason Peter also come in as first-round picks at the defensive tackle position for the Huskers. With 27 players drafted, the Blackshirts have sent the sixth-most defensive tackles into the NFL.
School
Points
Top Player
Miami
14,212
Russell Maryland, Cortez Kennedy, Jerome Brown
Notre Dame
12,374
Mike McCoy, Steve Niehus, Bryant Young
Alabama
11,228
Quinnen Williams, Marcell Dareus, Da'Ron Payne
USC
10,563
Darrell Russell, Gary Jeter, Sedrick Ellis
Texas
10,156
Kenneth Sims, Byron Murphy II, Casey Hampton
Defensive End U
The Florida State Seminoles rank No. 1 overall for Defensive End U. The Seminoles have the second-most drafted defensive ends in the modern draft era, just behind Miami. Florida State had defensive ends drafted top-five overall in back-to-back years in 1997 and 1998 (Andre Wadsworth and Peter Boulware). The Seminoles have recently added to their defensive end output with first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2024.
Defensive end is tied for the Blackshirts' strongest unit (before the Abdul Carter pick in the 2025 draft), with the Huskers ranking sixth nationally in defensive ends produced. Neil Smith, the second-overall pick in the 1988 draft, leads the group, followed by John Dutton at third overall. Adam Carriker, the 13th overall pick in 2006, is the Huskers' third-most recent first-round pick.
School
Points
Top Player
Florida State
15,157
Andre Wadsworth, Peter Boulware, Jamal Reynolds
Ohio State
14,330
Chase Young, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa
Notre Dame
12,364
Walt Patulski, Kevin Hardy, Ross Browner
Miami (FL)
12,328
Eddie Edwards, Jerome McDougle, Kendard Lang
Alabama
12,309
Jon Hand, John Copeland, Eric Curry
Linebacker U
While Penn State has long claimed the title of Linebacker U due to their nation-leading 64 drafted linebackers, the Nittany Lions rank fourth in draft capital allocated to their linebackers. However, with five first-round picks, the Alabama Crimson Tide can also claim the title of Linebacker U. Their top pick was Cornelius Bennett, selected second-overall in 1987. Will Anderson Jr., the third pick in 2023, adds to Alabama’s impressive total of twelve first-round linebackers.
For the Huskers, the linebacker position ties with the defensive end for the nation's sixth-most allocated draft capital. Huskers’ linebackers have been drafted 4-6 overall over five years from 1989 to 1994. Lavonte David, a second-round draft pick, is on the way to Canton, Ohio.
School
Points
Top Player
Alabama
20,461
Andre Wadsworth, Peter Boulware, Jamal Reynolds
USC
19,401
Chip Banks, Duane Bickett, Junior Seau
Ohio State
16,659
Tom Cousineau, AJ Hawk, Rick Middelton
Penn State
14,921
Lavar Arrington, Shane Conlan, Ed O'Neil
Florida
13,449
Dante Fowler, Wilber Marshall, Glen Cameron
Defensive Back U
With twenty defensive backs drafted in the first round of the NFL draft, the Ohio State Buckeyes are not only WRU, but also DBU. Not only do they produce quality draft picks, but they’ve also produced the most DB picks in the nation with 63 in the modern draft era.
The Huskers are 12th in the nation for the production of defensive back talent. The top two picks both went to the Atlanta Falcons – Bruce Pickens and Michael Booker. Prince Amukamara and Fabian Washington are the two latest first-round DBs produced by Nebraska.
School
Points
Top Player
Ohio State
26,051
Jeff Okudah, Shawn Springs, Denzel Ward
LSU
19,824
Derek Stingley Jr, Patrick Peterson, Jamal Adams
Alabama
19,298
Mark Barron, Antonio Langham, Dee Milliner
Texas
18,588
Bryant Westbrook, Quentin Jammer, Mossy Cade
Miami
16,211
Bennie Blades, Sean Taylor, Antrel Rolle
Kicker U
Given the weight system of the Jimmy Johnson chart and the relative value of specialists in the draft, a single outlier draft pick can sway the leaderboard. That’s precisely what happened for the Texas Longhorns. The Saints drafted Russell Erxleben 11th-overall in 1979 as a combination kicker and punter. Erxleben would have a six-year career as an average punter, only kicking eight field goals (making four).
The Huskers have had four kickers drafted, all at reasonable points in the draft. The top pick, Alex Henery, was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. In 1971, Paul Rogers joined the unrelated Josh and Kris Brown as the only other Husker kickers drafted. Despite some good kicking talent in recent years, the Huskers rank just 36th in the Kicker U ratings.
School
Points
Top Player
Texas
1,449
Russell Erxleben, Happy Feller, David Conway
Florida State
1,352
Sebastian Janikowski, Roberto Aguayo, Grant Guthrie
Arkansas
1,351
Steve Little, Bill McClard, Cam Little
UCLA
842
John Lee, Frank Corral, Justin Medlock
Hillsdale
560
Chester Marcol
Punter U
Like the kicker position, one high draft pick can propel a school to the top of the Punter U rankings. Southern Miss achieved this by sending Ray Guy, arguably the greatest punter in football history, to the NFL as a first-round pick in 1972. Guy remains the only pure punter selected in the first round.
Sam Koch is the only Husker punter drafted into the NFL. The former Nebraska walk-on had a legendary career with the Ravens and is considered a revolutionary figure in NFL punting strategy. Nebraska ranks 53rd nationally in punting talent sent to the NFL.
School
Points
Top Player
Southern Miss
760
Ray Guy
Ohio State
610
Tom Skladany, BJ Sander, Brent Bartholomew
Florida State
560
Rohn Stark
Michigan State
544
Ray Stachowicz, Greg Montgomery, Bryce Baringer
North Carolina State
5101
Johnny Evans, Trenton Gill
While draft capital doesn't guarantee future NFL success, it is a reasonable indicator of the talent various programs produce. Consistently high draft picks in certain position groups can be a valuable recruiting tool for programs and help build future playoff contenders.
