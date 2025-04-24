Nebraska Football GM Pat Stewart, QB Dylan Raiola Meet with the Media Ahead of the Husker Games
Nebraska football is now 14 practices into the spring session.
General Manager Pat Stewart and quarterback Dylan Raiola, as well as linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. and wide receiver Jacorey Barney Jr., met with the media after Thursday's practice. Stewart was asked immediately about the changes for the collegiate landscape, including the ever-changing direction of roster limits.
"We're going to adjust," Stewart said, noting that nothing has surprised him in his month in Lincoln.
Stewart continued that he is able to tap into his 18 years of NFL staff and front office experience.
"The rules are constantly changing. I've been fortunate to be a couple different places, exposed to different things we can use at this level."
As for Raiola, he's happy with how this spring progressed for the program as a whole.
"I'm very proud of where we are," Raiola said. "Everybody knows the standard."
Other topics discussed include the House settlement, Stewart's NFL experience, the relationship with coach Matt Rhule, difficulty in cutting players, player valuations, and more.
The appearances from Stewart, Raiola, and the rest of the players will be posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Thursday's media availability.
Coverage
- Nebraska Athletics | Stewart Discusses Role, Adjustments to College
- Refresh page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Finding the Real Position U: Offense
- Spring Spotlight: Vincent Shavers Jr.
- Nebraska Football: 2025 NFL Draft Central
- What You Need to Know About Saturday's Husker Games in Lincoln
- Nebraska Football Target, 4-Star WR Ryan Mosley Recaps Recruiting Visit
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.