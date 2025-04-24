All Huskers

Nebraska Football GM Pat Stewart, QB Dylan Raiola Meet with the Media Ahead of the Husker Games

The new Husker GM and a few players met with the media for the final time ahead of the Husker Games Saturday.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football general manager Pat Stewart met with the media after Thursday's practice.
Nebraska football general manager Pat Stewart met with the media after Thursday's practice.
Nebraska football is now 14 practices into the spring session.

General Manager Pat Stewart and quarterback Dylan Raiola, as well as linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. and wide receiver Jacorey Barney Jr., met with the media after Thursday's practice. Stewart was asked immediately about the changes for the collegiate landscape, including the ever-changing direction of roster limits.

"We're going to adjust," Stewart said, noting that nothing has surprised him in his month in Lincoln.

Stewart continued that he is able to tap into his 18 years of NFL staff and front office experience.

"The rules are constantly changing. I've been fortunate to be a couple different places, exposed to different things we can use at this level."

As for Raiola, he's happy with how this spring progressed for the program as a whole.

"I'm very proud of where we are," Raiola said. "Everybody knows the standard."

Other topics discussed include the House settlement, Stewart's NFL experience, the relationship with coach Matt Rhule, difficulty in cutting players, player valuations, and more.

The appearances from Stewart, Raiola, and the rest of the players will be posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Thursday's media availability.

