All Huskers

Nebraska Football QB Target Trae Taylor Set to Take Final Visit Ahead of Commitment

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host 2027 quarterback Trae Taylor for the Husker Games ahead of his May 1 commitment.

Caleb Sisk

2027 four-star quarterback Trae Taylor (right) with Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (left) after the Rutgers game.
2027 four-star quarterback Trae Taylor (right) with Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (left) after the Rutgers game. / @Qb6Trae on X
In this story:

Nebraska football may be on the brink of a 2027 quarterback commitment.

Four-star Trae Taylor is set to visit Lincoln this weekend for the Husker Games. The Illinois prospect is the No. 3 quarterback in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Taylor visited Lincoln earlier this spring as well, which turned out to be a successful trip for the Big Red.

"I really loved my time there," Taylor said. "I have every time I have gone to Lincoln. This time I saw way more thanks to Ms. Avery. It was just really a great, relaxing time."

Taylor had set a commitment date of June 6, but realized earlier this month he would like to move that up. That new decision day is May 1, less than a week after the Husker Games visit.

The talented prospect announced on social media that he had decided to "make 1 last trip to" Lincoln. Taylor added that he is hoping to engage with the fans during his visit.

Besides Nebraska, the other three finalists vying for Taylor's services, and likely blowing up his phone for the next seven days, are Illinois, LSU, and Texas A&M.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting