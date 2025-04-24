Nebraska Football QB Target Trae Taylor Set to Take Final Visit Ahead of Commitment
Nebraska football may be on the brink of a 2027 quarterback commitment.
Four-star Trae Taylor is set to visit Lincoln this weekend for the Husker Games. The Illinois prospect is the No. 3 quarterback in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Taylor visited Lincoln earlier this spring as well, which turned out to be a successful trip for the Big Red.
"I really loved my time there," Taylor said. "I have every time I have gone to Lincoln. This time I saw way more thanks to Ms. Avery. It was just really a great, relaxing time."
Taylor had set a commitment date of June 6, but realized earlier this month he would like to move that up. That new decision day is May 1, less than a week after the Husker Games visit.
The talented prospect announced on social media that he had decided to "make 1 last trip to" Lincoln. Taylor added that he is hoping to engage with the fans during his visit.
Besides Nebraska, the other three finalists vying for Taylor's services, and likely blowing up his phone for the next seven days, are Illinois, LSU, and Texas A&M.
More From Nebraska on SI
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Maryland: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- Nebraska Football GM Pat Stewart, QB Dylan Raiola Meet with the Media Ahead of the Husker Games
- Finding the Real Position U: Offense
- Spring Spotlight: Vincent Shavers Jr.
- Nebraska Football: 2025 NFL Draft Central
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.