Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Now Shares NFL Draft History with Nebraska Great Tom Novak
After 32 picks in the 2025 NFL draft, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is still available.
The fall of Sanders has resulted in mixed reactions, from ESPN pundits wondering what's going on to a number of fan bases celebrating on social media. Part of that celebration, or just general meme-ing, is due to the fact that Sanders had his jersey retired at Colorado less than a week ago.
But what if I told you that not only has a player had his jersey retired only to not go early in the draft, but that a Nebraska great had this happen decades ago?
Despite going just 13-12 over two seasons in Boulder, Sanders spent his time breaking numerous records. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year broke over 100 school records as a Buffalo while playing for his father Deion.
On Thursday, two quarterbacks were selected. Neither held the surname Sanders.
Go back 75 years to the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia, and a similar result was playing out for a Husker great.
Tom "Train Wreck" Novak played for Nebraska during one of the bleakest periods of Husker history. Decimated by the need for servicemen in World War II, Nebraska struggled throughout the 1940s, finishing below .500 from 1941-49. That includes four seasons with Novak, who had served in the Navy before joining the Huskers.
A four-time all-conference selection and 1949 All-American, Novak epitomized Nebraska toughness as a two-way player in the Big Six and Big Seven conferences. In 1947, he was named to Notre Dame's all-opponent team, despite the Fighting Irish winning the game 31-0.
Novak played fullback and center for a couple years before solidifying his position at center, while also playing linebacker on defense. He still owns the program record for interceptions by a linebacker and is tied for fifth among all positions.
Following the 1949 season, Novak became the first Nebraska player to have their jersey number permanently retired. He was the only Husker to hold that distinction for the next 55 years.
Just two months after the final game of the 1949 campaign, the NFL draft was held in Philadelphia. With few teams but more rounds, the draft at that time was one round of 14 picks followed by 29 rounds of 13 picks.
Two centers came off the board in the first round, Minnesota's Clayton Tonnemaker to the Green Bay Packers and Rice's Joe Watson to the Detroit Lions.
Another center went in the second round, before none were taken in the third round. At pick No. 45, part way into the fourth round, another center was drafted: Kentucky's Harry Ulinski to the Washington Redskins.
Three picks later, Novak's name was called to the Chicago Bears.
Instead of pursing a professional career, which saw the average player earning less than $6,000 per season at that time or roughly $80,000 in 2025 dollars, Novak opted to stay in Nebraska and go into a trucking business.
Both players were bright spots during extremely down periods for their programs. Both players had their jerseys retired and subsequently went after multiple players at their own position in the draft.
The big difference, though? Appearance.
While Sanders is set to make more money in the NFL, no matter his destination, than Novak made in trucking, it is clear that one player consistently earned the respect of his opponents while the other may need to realize that dropping is the "perfect timing" his career will need for success. That and some humbling.
Also of note, Sanders lost to Nebraska in his last appearance against the Big Red. Novak beat Colorado in his final collegiate game. So there's that.
Note: Hat tip to Eric Hess, known online as Arbitrary Analytics, for noting this connection between Novak and Sanders.
