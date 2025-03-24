Five Nebraska Football Players Poised to Break Out in 2025
Assessing the players most likely to make a jump in the coming season.
In this story:
As the Nebraska football team begins spring practice, the Common Fans look at five players (plus a few honorable mentions) who are poised for breakout seasons in 2025.
- Emmett Johnson – finished 2024 on a major high note and set to be THE GUY at running back in 2025.
- Cortez Mills – the true freshman wide receiver most likely to make an immediate impact.
- Keona Davis/Riley Van Poppel – two young D linemen who will need to take the next step if the Nebraska defense is to avoid a dropoff.
- Vincent Shavers Jr. – was all over the field as a true freshman and poised for a starting role in 2025.
- Heinrich Haarberg – new season, new position, same great athlete.
- Honorable mentions:
- Grant Brix
- Willis McGahee IV
- Cam Lenhardt
- Hardley Gilmore IV
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
