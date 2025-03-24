All Huskers

Five Nebraska Football Players Poised to Break Out in 2025

Assessing the players most likely to make a jump in the coming season.

TJ Birkel

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Nebraska football team begins spring practice, the Common Fans look at five players (plus a few honorable mentions) who are poised for breakout seasons in 2025.   

  • Emmett Johnson – finished 2024 on a major high note and set to be THE GUY at running back in 2025. 
  • Cortez Mills – the true freshman wide receiver most likely to make an immediate impact. 
  • Keona Davis/Riley Van Poppel – two young D linemen who will need to take the next step if the Nebraska defense is to avoid a dropoff. 
  • Vincent Shavers Jr. – was all over the field as a true freshman and poised for a starting role in 2025. 
  • Heinrich Haarberg – new season, new position, same great athlete. 
  • Honorable mentions:
  • Grant Brix
  • Willis McGahee IV
  • Cam Lenhardt
  • Hardley Gilmore IV

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above! 

