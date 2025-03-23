All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Continues to Struggle in Series Finale Loss at USC

The Huskers plated just a single run and have now lost three-straight series to begin Big Ten play.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey catches a fly ball against USC at Great Park in Irvine, California, on March 23, 2025.
Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey catches a fly ball against USC at Great Park in Irvine, California, on March 23, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball's struggles continued on Sunday.

In the deciding game for the series, USC handled Nebraska from start to finish at Great Park in Irvine, Calif., ending with a 7-1 score. The Huskers fall to 10-13 on the year and 2-7 in the Big Ten Conference as the Trojans improve to 14-9 overall and 4-5 in the league.

The Huskers close the West Coast trip with a 3-5 record. Through three weekends, Nebraska has yet to win a series in Big Ten play.

The Trojans used three home runs to extend a lead beyond what the Husker bats could answer. Nebraska's only run came on a sacrifice fly from Cayden Brumbaugh in the eighth inning.

Dylan Cary and Case Sanderson both notched 2-for-4 outings, with the Huskers tallying seven runs as a team.

Starter Jackson Brockett was chased off after just 3.2 innings. Brockett allowed four runs, two earned, on six hits and a walk without striking anyone out.

Nebraska returns to the central time zone Tuesday to face Kansas State. First pitch from Manhattan is set for 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN+.

