Nebraska Baseball Continues to Struggle in Series Finale Loss at USC
Nebraska baseball's struggles continued on Sunday.
In the deciding game for the series, USC handled Nebraska from start to finish at Great Park in Irvine, Calif., ending with a 7-1 score. The Huskers fall to 10-13 on the year and 2-7 in the Big Ten Conference as the Trojans improve to 14-9 overall and 4-5 in the league.
The Huskers close the West Coast trip with a 3-5 record. Through three weekends, Nebraska has yet to win a series in Big Ten play.
The Trojans used three home runs to extend a lead beyond what the Husker bats could answer. Nebraska's only run came on a sacrifice fly from Cayden Brumbaugh in the eighth inning.
Dylan Cary and Case Sanderson both notched 2-for-4 outings, with the Huskers tallying seven runs as a team.
Starter Jackson Brockett was chased off after just 3.2 innings. Brockett allowed four runs, two earned, on six hits and a walk without striking anyone out.
Nebraska returns to the central time zone Tuesday to face Kansas State. First pitch from Manhattan is set for 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN+.
