Five Observations on Nebraska Football's First Depth Chart of the Season
The college football season is officially here with the first depth chart of Nebraska's 2025 campaign.
The Huskers released the depth chart on Friday, as game week begins ahead of the Thursday opener against Cincinnati in Kansas City. See the full depth chart below and continue reading for observations from the initial order.
The tackle positions
Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola said he'd like the tackle battles to be decided on game day. It seems that is where we are headed.
The left tackle position features Gunnar Gottula OR Turner Corcoran OR Elijah Pritchett. The right tackle spot is Teddy Prochazka OR Tyler Knaak. Five guys competing for two spots, which is what the coaches have consistenly said throughout the preseason. With six days to go until the opener, that remains the case, at least on paper.
Jordan Ochoa
Several guys will be stepping into bigger roles, with a number of transfers at the top of their positions and underclassmen moving up from last year. After playing in one game as a true freshman, Ochoa could have one of the biggest impacts on the defense with added snaps.
Ochoa slots in as the No. 2 spot for the Jack linebacker position. Behind Indiana and Oklahoma transfer Dasan McCullough, Ochoa is likely to rotate in plenty and build on a foundation of natural gifts.
"He’s naturally a physical person off the initial strike," linebackers coach Phil Simpson said earlier this week. "So he has the tools to be successful. It’s just all about putting them all together and applying them. But he does a really good job at rushing the passer, has natural ability and playing the run."
Backup running back
Emmett Jonson is your one. That part is no surprise. But that order behind him? That's been a talking point for months.
Nebraska didn't grab a portal running back, instead moving true freshman Isaiah Mozee from wide receiver in the offseason. Mozee slots in at No. 3. The first backup spot is redshirt freshman Mekhi Nelson, who has received rave reviews all preseason. Kwinten Ives, who started as the default No. 2 behind Johnson after the Pinstripe Bowl, is back at the fourth spot.
Backup quarterback
Dylan Raiola is not going to be challenge for his starting spot, as he is expected to make a big jump in his sophomore year after starting all 13 games as a true freshman. Behind him, a constant competition has been happening.
True freshman and four-star recruit TJ Lateff has jumped up to the No. 2 spot.
"The sky's the limit for what TJ Lateef can do," coach Matt Rhule said Friday.
Lateef overtook Jalyn "Granddad" Gramstad. Purdue transfer Marcos Davila is not on the three-deep at the spot.
Special teams competition
Rejoice, Husker fans. Australian sensation Archie Wilson is the No. 1 punter. A suprise? No. But we can't talk specialists and the depth chart without bringing up Wilson.
The kicker spot remains up for grabs. Kyle Cunanan is listed first, but his name is followed by an OR and John Hohl. Tristan Alvano, who connected on 9-of-15 field goals as a freshman and holds the class record with a 55-yarder, missed the final 10 games of last season with an injury. He's solidly listed at No. 3.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
