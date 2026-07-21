Five Questions to be answered as Nebraska Football enters Fall Camp

Nebraska enters Year 4 under Matt Rhule with expectations that feel different than they did a year ago. The roster has been built through roster retention and the transfer portal, a new defensive staff is implementing a different system, and for the first time under Rhule, the conversation has shifted from simply reaching a bowl game to competing near the top of the Big Ten.

Before the first practice begins, though, there are still plenty of questions that need answers. Here are the five biggest storylines I'll be watching when Nebraska opens fall camp.

1. Is There a True QB Competition?

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea looks for a receiver in the Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Matt Rhule has consistently preached competition at every position, but that hasn't been the case at the quarterback position.

Anthony Colandrea didn't transfer to Nebraska expecting to hold a clipboard. After earning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors at UNLV, he arrives as the favorite to start, bringing experience, mobility and proven production.

Colandrea threw for 3,459 yards with 24 passing touchdowns and only 9 interceptions while adding significant rushing production putting up 649 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

His experience and production give him a massive edge, but fall camp will still test the full quarterback room. Sophomore TJ Lateef, who stepped in and started games as a true freshman in 2025 after an Dylan Raiola went down with an injury, brings familiarity with the the offensive system, and also has mobility. Could Lateef push Colandrea enough to create a legitimate competition, or will Matt Rhule quickly name the veteran transfer the outright starter to accelerate offensive installation?

What to watch: Does Rhule call it a true competition throughout camp, or does Colandrea quickly separate himself while the backup battle becomes the bigger storyline?

2. Who Steps Up at Running Back, and What’s the Status of Mekhi Nelson?

Nebraska's Isaiah Mozee runs for a 21-yard gain during the second quarter against Northwestern on Oct. 25, 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The running back room carries plenty of uncertainty. With depth and reps up for grabs, fall camp will determine who earns the bulk of carries with the first-team offense. Young talents will battle for touches in a unit that needs consistency to complement Colandrea in the run game.

Replacing Emmett Johnson won't be the job of one player. Nebraska needs someone to seize first-team reps while several others prove they deserve touches.

The biggest storyline remains Mekhi Nelson. After charges against Nelson were dropped, questions still linger about his availability and whether he'll be available throughout camp. Meanwhile, transfer Tikey Hayes arrives with plenty of intrigue, while Jamal Rule, Isaiah Mozee, Kwinten Ives and maybe even Conor Booth all have opportunities to climb the depth chart.

The coaching staff may ultimately prefer a committee, but someone still has to earn the first snap against the Ohio Bobcats when Week 1 arrives.

What to watch: Who consistently takes reps with the first-team offense and who earns the trust to play on passing downs?

3. How Smooth Will the Transition From 3-3-5 to Rob Aurich’s 4-2-5 Scheme Be?

Rob Aurich | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason is the defensive overhaul. Rob Aurich, hired as defensive coordinator after a standout year at San Diego State, is implementing a 4-2-5 system that emphasizes versatility, instincts, and a more traditional front.

Nebraska suddenly asks defensive linemen to control gaps differently, linebackers to play faster behind a four-man front, and edge defenders to become more disruptive rushing the passer.

Fall camp will reveal how quickly the defensive line, linebackers, and hybrid defenders adapt. Will the new additions and new system fix the rush defense issues? The early practices will test gap discipline, pass rush packages, and overall communication as the unit shifts away from the previous 3-3-5 look.

What to watch: Does the defensive front generate more pressure, and how comfortable do the linebackers look playing behind four down linemen?

4. How does the secondary shake out?

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska returns one proven starter in Andrew Marshall.

Everything else remains open for competition.

Nebraska’s secondary has talent but needs to gel in Aurich’s system. Andrew Marshall anchors one corner spot, but the battle for the opposite side will be competitive. Depth and performance in camp could determine who earns the starting job in Week 1.

Which safeties separate themselves? And perhaps the most intriguing question of all, who becomes Nebraska's "Cheetah?"

That hybrid defensive back role is expected to be one of the most important positions in Aurich's defense, requiring someone capable of covering slot receivers, supporting the run and blitzing off the edge.

Finding the right player there could unlock the entire defense.

What to watch: Which defensive backs begin consistently running with the first team, and does one player clearly emerge as Nebraska's Cheetah?

5. Does Matt Rhule believe this team is ready?

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule huddles with the offense during the 2026 Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule has built steadily, posting back to back bowl seasons and raising the floor, but 2026 feels like a measuring stick year. With staff changes, key transfers, and scheme tweaks, what’s the head coach’s internal temperature on this roster’s potential?

What to watch: Listen less to what Rhule says about wins and losses, and more to how he describes the maturity, leadership and confidence of this football team.

Final Thoughts



Fall camp won't answer every question, but it should provide a clearer picture of what Nebraska could become in 2026. Whether it's a quarterback separating from the pack, a running back claiming the top job, or a defense finding its footing in a new scheme, these five storylines will shape the Huskers' season long before they take the field in Week 1.

Position Group Rankings going into Fall Camp

Ranking 7-9: Nebraska's position groups ranked No. 7-9, examining the Huskers' biggest question marks entering fall camp.

Ranking 4-6:Nebraska's position groups ranked No. 4-6, highlighting the solid, dependable units that could exceed expectations in 2026Ranking 1-3:

https://www.si.com/college/nebraska/football/nebraska-football-position-group-rankings-no-1-3-nebraska-s-biggest-strengths-entering-fall-camp

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