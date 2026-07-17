Nebraska Football Position Group Rankings (No. 4-6): Solid Foundations Looking to Take the Next Step

In the first installment of this series, we examined Nebraska's bottom three position groups entering fall camp, highlighting the defensive line, running backs, and special teams as the biggest question marks heading into August.

Now we move into the middle tier of the position groups which have solid foundations but still have another level they can reach in 2026.

Number 4 – Secondary

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Under secondary coach Addison Williams, Nebraska's defensive backs emerged as one of the Blackshirts' biggest strengths last season. The unit was among the nation's best in pass defense, finishing third nationally in total passing yards allowed and consistently limiting opposing offenses through the air.

Looking forward into the upcoming season, Nebraska has assembled a nice blend of returning experience and transfer talent in the defensive backfield. Additions like Dwayne McDougle, Victor Evans, and Jasin Shiggs strengthen the competition, while returning contributors provide continuity within Rob Aurich's defensive scheme.

The biggest question is consistency.

Nebraska's secondary will be tested with an upcoming schedule that features Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon. If this group can limit explosive plays while creating more turnovers than it did a year ago, it has the potential to outperform this fall camp ranking.

Number 5 – Linebacker

Vincent Shavers has played in 26 career games for the Big Red while earning 14 starts. He has arguably been the most productive member of the Huskers 2024 recruiting class to date. | @_hbk.vince_/Instagra

Vincent Shavers returns as the centerpiece of a linebacker room that appears well suited for Nebraska's evolving defensive scheme. Transfer Owen Chambliss adds valuable experience and competition to the unit, while returning contributors like Dawson Merritt give the Blackshirts a strong foundation heading into the 2026 season.

Transfers Dexter Foster and Will Hawthorne could provide added depth and experience, giving the Huskers multiple options for linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek.

This group definitely has a lot to prove this season after struggling at time last season, but it appears deeper and more versatile than previous seasons. Their ability to defend both the run and short passing game will be critical in the new defensive scheme.

Number 6 – Tight End

Luke Lindenmeyer had a productive 2025 season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska has quietly developed a dependable tight end room that has many fans wanting to see more production in 2026.

Luke Lindenmeyer and Carter Nelson give the Huskers capable blockers who can also contribute in the passing game when called upon. Neither enters the season viewed as an elite receiving threat, but both complement the offense well. With the mobility of Anthony Colandrea and the ability to extend plays, they should get more opportunities this season.

Considering Dana Holgorsen's willingness to utilize multiple tight ends, this group should have opportunities to make an impact beyond the stat sheet.

Bottom Line

Dana Holgorsen and Matt Rhule | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska's secondary, linebacker, and tight end groups aren't necessarily the stars of the roster, but they're all capable of becoming reliable pieces on a winning football team. If each unit takes another step forward, they'll provide the consistency needed to compete for more wins in 2026.

Next Up: The final installment of our series reveals Nebraska's top three position groups entering fall camp, including the unit Matt Rhule believes could be one of the best he's coached.

Missed Part 1? Check out our rankings of No. 7-9 to see which position groups have the most to prove entering August.

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