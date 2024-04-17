Carriker Chronicles: Five New Impact Players for the Huskers This Fall
Adam see reasons for Nebraska football fans to be excited
Adam Carriker believes there'll be at least five new impact players for the Huskers this fall. It was tough for him to narrow the list to just five, but Adam did that, explains why and also gives some honorable mentions. Potential positions where new impact players could come in after the spring are also discussed. With all the returners Nebraska has, plus the new talent, Husker fans should be excited. Watch the show below.
