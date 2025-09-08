‘Didn’t Look Like a Freshman’: Rhule Praises Lateef, Raiola’s Leadership & QB Room Growth
It’s been a while since Nebraska made offense look this easy, and even longer since Husker fans had reason to be this excited about the backup quarterback. While Dylan Raiola delivered the best game of his young career, it was the debut of true freshman TJ Lateef that sparked a new wave of buzz in Lincoln.
Lateef's poised relief performance in the 68–0 rout of Akron wasn’t just a pleasant surprise; it was a glimpse into a quarterback room that’s quickly becoming a strength of the team. Under Dana Holgorsen, Glenn Thomas, and with Raiola as a mentor, Lateef’s rapid adjustment has fans asking what’s next. On Monday, Rhule shared his thoughts on the room’s growth and Lateef’s rise.
For a true freshman making his first appearance, Lateef looked composed and decisive. “It’s all these little details that you’re looking for; making good decisions, protecting the football, moving the offense,” Matt Rhule said. “I thought TJ did all those things. He just didn’t look like a freshman to me.”
After going 6-for-7 with 128 yards and leading consecutive touchdown drives, Lateef didn’t just flash potential; he gave Nebraska fans a real glimpse of what the future might hold.
Rather than forcing plays or letting the moment overwhelm him, Lateef played within the system and elevated those around him. With Houston Christian on deck, another opportunity to further showcase his talents could be right around the corner.
With Lateef as his understudy, Raiola turned in one of the most efficient performances of his young career last weekend. But Raiola’s impact on the freshman extends far beyond the stat sheet. His habits, in practice, the film room, and on game day, have been a major factor in getting Lateef ready for the bright lights.
Their bond was evident against Akron, as Raiola was one of the first teammates to celebrate Lateef’s touchdown. “Dylan’s like an older brother,” Rhule said. “He helps him, talks him through it, coaches him, but he also holds him accountable.” Rhule even challenged Lateef to outwork his mentor, emphasizing Lateef's need to be as, and potentially even more, committed to the grind of improvement than Raiola is.
That standard, Rhule added, is what makes Nebraska’s quarterback room so healthy: “Not many [quarterbacks] do as much as Dylan does. And he’s held TJ to doing that as well.”
Lateef, who solidified the backup role with a strong fall camp, is now learning daily from Raiola’s example. While the competition is real, their relationship is rooted in growth and accountability, something Nebraska’s rosters have lacked in recent years. For Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, that’s the blueprint for sustainable improvement.
With Nebraska’s recent success recruiting quarterbacks, Rhule was asked what traits his staff prioritizes at the position. His answer cut through the noise, saying it’s less about measurables and more about trust. “It’s who gets the ball to the right guy, who makes the right decision, who’s fearless,” Rhule said.
That mindset was on full display last weekend as the pairing of Raiola and Lateef combined for a 79% completion rate while moving the ball efficiently and spreading it around to 14 different players in one night. As leaders, playmakers, and each other’s biggest motivators, the duo is setting a standard that’s already elevating the room.
When asked what Raiola does that doesn’t show up in the box score, Rhule didn’t hesitate: “He’s the fifth-rated quarterback in the country in completion percentage at 78%, but he’s thrown the most passes of anybody too.” His ability to run the offense at a high level, and still deliver the occasional “wow” play, like his touchdown strike to Dane Key, has been as encouraging as his numbers.
As Rhule, Holgorsen, and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas continue molding this group, Nebraska’s quarterback room is emerging as one of the program’s greatest strengths. With Raiola setting the standard and Lateef proving he can rise to the moment, the Huskers finally have both immediate stability and a glimpse of the future. If this trajectory holds, the position that has haunted Nebraska for much of the past decade could soon become the one that carries it forward.
Raiola may have lit the torch, but it’s Lateef who looks poised to carry it next. The momentum these two are building early in the 2025 season is as encouraging as Husker fans have seen in years. Yes, it was only one game, and just a handful of drives for Lateef at that, but you don’t need to squint to see the foundation of a true quarterback lineage forming in Lincoln. Both still have plenty to prove, but Saturday felt like the first rung on that ladder. Replicate it against Houston Christian, and the case only grows stronger that Rhule’s quarterback of the future is already on campus.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.