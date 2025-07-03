Groin Kick Chronicles: 50-41
Get caught up on the Groin Kick Chronicles, including how the data was put together, rankings, and more.
Prologue
70-61
60-51
40-31: July 10
30-21: July 17
20-11: July 241
0-6: July 31
5-1: August 7
Epilogue: August 14
The game: Iowa 28-20 – 2015 – Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska
What happened? After two wins brought Nebraska’s record to 5-6 on the season, the Cornhuskers were unable to pick up a W over the undefeated Iowa Hawkeyes. Nebraska had double the first downs over Iowa – 22-11 – 433 yards to 250, and held the ball for a shockingly high 36 minutes. There’s a but coming...
But.
But Tommy Armstrong threw four interceptions. And, Iowa’s special teams gained 109 yards across eight combined punt and kickoff returns to just 20 for Nebraska.
Nebraska had three drives end inside of Iowa’s 50-yard line. Tommy Armstrong threw an interception on the second and first play of two drives, with the former resulting in a pick-six that gave Iowa a 14-7 lead they’d never give up. The latter came with a handful of minutes left in the game, as Nebraska wasted a defensive three-and-out in a blink.
A Drew Brown field goal made it 28-20 with 77 seconds left but Nebraska couldn’t recover an onside kick. Iowa won, finishing 2015’s regular season a perfect 12-0.
What did it mean? “I had to evaluate where Iowa was.” Remember that quote? Iowa sure did. One year after Shawn Eichorst fired Bo Pelini and delivered that gem, the Hawkeyes completed a hell of a turnaround that left Husker fans asking*, “why can’t we play like they do?”
*You might say, “Josh, come on, this is hyperbole.” Friends, I was there, duking it out on the radio every day for four hours. Fans were obsessed with being more like Iowa in that exact moment. It was miserable.
Meanwhile, for Nebraska, the seven-year bowl streak would actually turn into eight, as the Huskers got in based on (a) not enough teams being eligible and (b) good grades. While they’d finish 2015 with a Foster Farms Bowl win over UCLA, the 3-6 start was still the talking point all offseason long. And after starting the Big Ten era 3-1 vs. Iowa, 2015 marked the first of seven straight wins by the Hawkeyes in the series.
Was there an (un)memorable play? All these years later, the one thing that sticks with me is Cethan Carter being wide open on Nebraska’s failed fourth down try midway through the fourth quarter.
Obligatory Jack Mitchell tweet:
The game: Minnesota 20-13 – 2022 – Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska
What happened? 3-5 on the season, with Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa still on the schedule, Nebraska needed this one if they were going to get to a bowl game. With Chubba Purdy getting the start for an injured Casey Thompson, Nebraska was up 10-0 after their first two drives, with Purdy scoring a touchdown of his own in the process.
It was not the finest hour for the offense after that.
Six plays, punt.
Three plays, punt.
Three plays, punt.
Three plays, punt.
Three plays, punt.
Three plays, punt.
Three plays, INT.
Nebraska had 73 yards across those seven drives and it allowed Minnesota to tie it up at 10-all at the end of the first half and go into the midway part of the fourth quarter with a 20-10 lead.
Nebraska pulled to within seven points with 4:49 to go and actually had the ball with a chance to tie it. However, Logan Smothers and the offense stalled out around midfield and that was that. Nebraska dropped another one-score game and would enter Ann Arbor the next week with a 3-6 record. They’d have to win out if they were going to make a bowl game.
What did it mean? The results were the same as they’d been under Scott Frost. There was an ugliness to the games that perhaps hadn’t even been there prior. But as always, it wasn’t enough.
Was there an (un)memorable play? This one, immortalized by Stewmanji.
RUN IT! He didn’t run it.
Obligatory Jack Mitchell tweet:
The game: Michigan 45-7 – 2023 – Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska
What happened? The eventual national champs entered Lincoln 4-0 on the young season, winning their first four games by a combined 127-23. Within 60 minutes, they were 5-0 and had outscored their opponents by a combined 172-30.
It was that kind of day in Lincoln.
Nebraska was outmatched. They were pummeled. It looked easy for the Wolverines. It was 14-0 after one, 28-0 after two, and 35-0 after three. The first touchdown of the day told the entire story, as JJ McCarthy had all the time in the world and Michigan still scored on a cool ass play.
Nebraska was outgained 436-305, but 74 of those Nebraska yards came on one play. Michigan scored more points – 45 – than Nebraska ran plays – 42.
As I said, it was that kind of day in Lincoln.
What did it mean? For the nth time in the last decade, it was a loss that showed Nebraska was nowhere near the elite of the sport. After taking Michigan to the wire in 2021, Nebraska had lost to Michigan by a combined 79-10 over the course of eleven months.
Was there an (un)memorable play? Well, at least they didn’t get shut out! For the only time in this entire list, the unmemorable play is a Nebraska touchdown, keeping the non-shutout streak alive.
Obligatory Jack Mitchell tweet:
What happened? Up 17-14 at the half, Nebraska put together an absolute stinker of a final 30 minutes, being outscored 14-6, with three drives going three and out, another lasting four plays, and still three more ending on Adrian Martinez interceptions. With four minutes left in the game, Nebraska had just 68 second half yards.
It took until the final drive, trailing 27-17, where Nebraska inexplicably drove 94 yards in eight plays to, you guessed it, bring them within a single score. It was too late though, as Purdue recovered the onside kick and took a few knees. Nebraska had lost their sixth game of the year, third in a row, and would now need to win out – all against ranked teams – if they were going to make a bowl game.
What did it mean? Make it six losses by a combined 31 points. Nebraska was close but oh so far at the same time.
With a 3-6 record and, at best, a .500 season in the cards in the regular season, the cries to fire Scott Frost were louder and louder. Trev Alberts actually missed this game, instead attending a wedding where sources told me he was seen on the phone. Husker fans were wondering: Was this it? Was Scott Frost going to get fired?
Was there an (un)memorable play? The first INT of the second half was pretty bad.
Oh no, indeed.
Obligatory Jack Mitchell tweet:
The game: Oregon 42-35 – 2017 – Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
What happened? After almost blowing their week one game vs. Arkansas State, Nebraska traveled to Eugene, Oregon for the return trip in their home-and-home with the Ducks of Oregon. After a De’Mornay Pierson-El TD made it 14-7 Oregon, the Ducks went on a 28-7 run to finish the first half, leading 42-14 at the break. Nebraska’s defense, in its second game under new coordinator Bob Diaco, looked entirely listless, allowing the Ducks to put up 409 yards. And there was still another half to play!
Nebraska actually fought back, scoring on their first two possessions of the third quarter, pulling within 14 points. An interception on Oregon’s next drive gave Nebraska the ball in Ducks territory with a chance to make it a one-possession game. Instead, Nebraska would punt, their first of four consecutive empty drives, all while the Blackshirts held the Ducks without a single point all half long.
A Duck fumble with five minutes left opened the door for the Huskers and they went through it; The Mikale Wilbon touchdown with 2:47 made it 42-35. Oregon went three and out, and here was Nebraska’s chance. Tulane transfer Tanner Lee took over with 2:17 left. A touchdown would tie the game and give Nebraska a chance to win in OT.
Guess what happened?
Oregon proceeded to sit on the ball and escape with a win. Nebraska fell to 1-1.
What did it mean? The Bob Diaco honeymoon was over. Nebraska AD Shawn Eichorst was telling people that Diaco was the best coach on campus. Two games in, his defense had given up 78 points. I don’t think you’ll be surprised in knowing people were incredibly mad!
Meanwhile, Tanner Lee completed just 19 of 41 passes and threw four INTs. Nebraska was supposed to have an obvious upgrade at quarterback, but he was turning the ball over at a similar rate to his predecessor Tommy Armstrong.
Was there an (un)memorable play? Lee’s INT that finished the game, maybe? Oregon’s avalanche of second quarter points are forgettable close to a decade later. Or perhaps I’ve just buried it, unable to conjure them up in 2025.
Obligatory Jack Mitchell tweet:
The game: Ohio State 52-17 – 2020 – Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
What happened? The longest offseason of our lives finally came to an end when Nebraska kicked off its COVID-shortened 2020 season on the road in front of 1,344 fans. Nebraska’s first drive of the game couldn’t have gone any better, using some trickery to move the ball down the field and take a 7-0 lead 111 seconds into the game.
They’d hold onto that lead for another five minutes and never again have more points than Ohio State.
The Buckeyes offense ripped Nebraska’s defense to shreds all day long, taking a 24-14 lead into the half and a 38-17 lead into the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes finished with 28 total first downs and 491 yards of offense. For the third time since 2015, Nebraska began the season 0-1.
What did it mean? Take yourself back to 2020. On one hand, you were excited to have football back, as strange as it looked in front of thousands and thousands of empty seats. On the other hand, the result – a 35-point shellacking – looked pretty much exactly the same to the Ohio State wins in 2016, 2017, and 2019.
Nebraska had fought and fought to play football throughout the offseason, much to the chagrin of Kevin Warren and the Big Ten, so the start to their 2020 campaign left a lot to be desired.
Was there an (un)memorable play? Not really? The season, and this game in particular, has been pretty memory holed, thankfully.
Obligatory Jack Mitchell tweet:
The game: Wisconsin 41-24 – 2018 – Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
What happened? Nebraska’s offense finally got back on track, with Adrian Martinez putting up a Nebraska freshman record 441 yards of total offense, including 384 passing yards and 57 more on the ground. The injury was but a distant memory. Meanwhile, JD Spielman caught nine passes for a school-record 209 yards, breaking his own record he had set in 2017 vs. Ohio State. This included a score that made it 20-10 in the third quarter.
But Nebraska had three drives in Wisconsin territory end without points, Jonathan Taylor put up 200+ yard rushing yards for the second straight year vs. Nebraska, and Wisconsin mostly coasted to a 41-24 win.
What did it mean? To find the most recent 0-5 start, you had to go back to 1945. Nebraska was suddenly one loss away from the worst start in the history of the program. Meanwhile in the current day, Wisconsin’s style of play reminded Husker fans of what they once had, making the loss all the more difficult to swallow.
If there was one positive, Adrian Martinez’s health and performance brought hope to a season that was quickly becoming a lost one.
Was there an (un)memorable play? With the lead at 17 points and most of the final quarter to go, you could understand if Nebraska fans were still holding onto hope of a win. They just needed one stop. Jonathan Taylor shut the door on that with swiftness.
Ballgame.
Obligatory Jack Mitchell tweet:
The game: Minnesota 30-23 – 2021 – TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
What happened? After the true kicks to the pills against both Michigan teams, Nebraska entered a stretch of games where they’d lose, always by single-digits, mostly by one score, but it wasn’t as horrifying as what we’d seen so far. Don’t worry, the loss to Iowa is still to come, but I digress.
The Gophers stiff armed the Huskers throughout much of the afternoon, leading 21-9 at the end of the first half. Nebraska picked off Tanner Morgan on the first two drives of the third quarter, turning the second takeaway into a touchdown to make it a five-point game. Nebraska would force a three-and-out on Minnesota’s next possession. Four plays later, it was first and goal from the Minnesota six.
Adrian Martinez rush for four. Rahmir Johnson for one. Adrian Martinez stopped at the half-yard line. It was fourth and goal from the one-yard line. Nebraska could take the lead.
They would not.
Jaquez Yant tripped over his feet and fell short of paydirt.
Another three and out for the Blackshirts gave Nebraska the ball at their own 45-yard line. They ended the third quarter at Minnesota’s nine-yard line facing a fourth and four. On the first play of the final quarter, they missed another chance at points when Connor Culp’s field goal was wide right.
Nebraska would again get a stop and again drive into Minnesota territory, with this drive ending on downs at the Gophers’ 34. Yet there they were, Nebraska’s defense, somehow rising to the challenge once again, forcing a three and out.
And then… pain.
Adrian couldn’t escape the pressure and the intentional grounding in the end zone awarded Minnesota a safety. Five plays later, the Gophers would add seven more points to go up by 14. Nebraska scored again to make it a seven-point game, but it wouldn’t be enough. They didn’t recover the onside kick. The game was over.
What did it mean? Make it five losses by a combined 28 points. It was a combo-platter of what we’d seen in the first four games. Great defense throughout much of the game? Check. Offense that could move the ball but didn’t finish? Double check. Weird special teams mistakes? Check. A safety?! Oh yes, it all happened. Nebraska was suddenly 3-5 with games against Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Iowa looming. If they were going to give themselves a chance at a bowl, a win against Purdue was pretty much a must.
Was there an (un)memorable play? The Yant stumble.
Obligatory Jack Mitchell tweet:
The game: Iowa 31-28 – 2018 – Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa
What happened? After a season of losses that frustrated fans to no end, Nebraska decided to finish the year with one more. Trailing 28-13 as the fourth quarter began, Nebraska put up 15 unanswered points to tie the game up at 28-all, including a spectacular two-point conversion that had fans wanting to fast forward the offseason to 2019 as quickly as possible.
Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t enough.
On the final drive, Iowa picked up first downs on 3rd and 1, as well as 4th and 8, with the latter pushing them deep into Nebraska territory. They ran down the clock before kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired.
Nebraska’s 2018 season was over.
What did it mean? For the second straight season, Nebraska was 4-8. It marked back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1960 and 1961. It marked the fourth-straight loss to Iowa. Nebraska went 4-2 in the back half of the season, with the two losses coming by a combined eight points. It was a preview of where the Scott Frost era was headed.
Was there an (un)memorable play? The fourth down conversion will haunt dreams.
Obligatory Jack Mitchell tweet:
The game: Ohio State 48-7 – 2019 – Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska
What happened? College Gameday made its first appearance in Lincoln since the USC debacle in 2007. Somehow, this loss was even more disheartening. Nebraska’s first drive, which began at the 12-yard line because of a hold on the kick off, ended at midfield, with Adrian Martinez throwing the first of three interceptions.
Ohio State marched down the field in five plays to go up 7-0. Nebraska would go three and out on the next possession, right before the Buckeyes went 60 yards in 10 plays to go up 14-0.
On Nebraska’s third drive, the Huskers put together their best drive of the entire night, moving the ball down the field on the ground with an old school option look. After another Dedrick Mills run from the fullback position picked up a first down, Ryan Day had to call a timeout to try to calm his defense down. One play later, Adrian Martinez dropped back, overthrew a wide open Wan’Dale Robinson, and the ball fell into the awaiting hands of Jeff Okudah, who was laying on the turf. Nebraska’s offense had four more possessions in the half, picking up four yards on 11 plays. They’d go into the break trailing 38-0 on the way to a 48-7 loss.
What did it mean? Nebraska was nowhere near ready for primetime. Ohio State would go on to lose in the first round of the 2019 College Football Playoff. They were one of the best teams in the country. But to look this way in the 17th game under Scott Frost was an absolute and total shock to the system. Even in the midst of a 4-2 start, Nebraska looked like it had regressed from 2018.
Was there an (un)memorable play? The Okudah pick sucked the life out of the stadium and essentially ended the game before the second quarter began.
Obligatory Jack Mitchell tweet:
