Former Husker Malachi Coleman Has 'Elite Skill-Sets', Could Play a Role for Minnesota This Fall
LAS VEGAS—A former Husker is receiving high praise from his new coach.
Speaking at Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Minnesota coach PJ Fleck wasn't shy about praising his new wide receiver, Malachi Coleman.
"He has elite, elite skill-sets," Fleck began. "He doesn't say much; he just works his tail-end off. Fought through some injuries, which he's recovered from, which has been really good."
The praise from Fleck was just beginning.
"You talk about a dynamic playmaker that can do things in the air that I haven’t seen many people do at the wide receiver position throughout my entire coaching career. You talk about playing for the Niners, coaching for the Buccaneers, coaching all the receivers we have - he’s got very rare attributes," Fleck said.
Fleck said Coleman is "learning at a very rapid pace," which could help him see the field this fall in Minneapolis.
"He will be involved," Fleck said. "How much he's involved is going to be up to him. He has traits I haven't seen in a really long time. Now, can you do that under the pressure of the situation? That's what separates the ones that make it and the ones that don't."
The Lincoln East graduate joins a talented wide receiver room in Minnesota. The top trio is likely to be Le'Meke Brockington, Logan Loya, and Javon Tracy. Brockington made 11 starters for the Gophers last season, while Loya and Tracy are transfers from UCLA and Miami (Ohio), respectively.
During his two years at Nebraska, Coleman played in 12 games, including 11 as a freshman. During his freshman campaign, in which he made 11 starts, he caught eight passes for 139 yards with one touchdown. He was also one of Nebraska's best perimeter blockers, putting his 6-foot-4 frame to good use in the run game.
Coleman played in just one game last fall, utilizing a redshirt. He announced his intentions to transfer in November and before December was through, he had committed to Minnesota. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Nebraska plays at Minnesota on Friday, Oct. 17. That game will begin at 7 p.m. CDT on FOX.
