Former Nebraska Receiver Malachi Coleman Commits to Minnesota
Nebraska football will face one of its former in-state players during the 2025 season.
Receiver Malachi Coleman, who said on Nov. 25 that he would be entering the transfer portal, announced Tuesday that he will join coach P.J. Fleck's program at Minnesota. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Coleman redshirted this season in Lincoln, playing in only one game, against Rutgers. During his freshman season, Coleman had six starts and played in 11 games. The Lincoln East product caught eight passes for 139 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown against Northwestern.
Coleman was regarded as the No. 1 recruit in Nebraska during the 2023 cycle and was ranked as one of the top prospects in the nation. At Lincoln East, Coleman played both receiver and defensive end for the Spartans but played as a receiver with the Cornhuskers. He was the No. 60 overall prospect in the country by Rivals and On3 and was rated as a four-star prospect.
Coleman chose Nebraska over Colorado after receiving numerous scholarship offers from some of the nation's top programs. During his prep career, he impressed with his athleticism, including second-place finishes in both the 100 and 200 meters at the 2022 Class A Nebraska Track and Field Championships prior to an injury-shortened senior season. Coleman was also a top-three finisher at the state meet in triple jump.
On the gridiron, Coleman finished his junior season with 17 catches for 561 passing yards and ten touchdowns. Defensively he had 57 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.
Coleman joins a growing receiver group at Minnesota, linking up with Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy and UCLA transfer Logan Loya. The Golden Gophers lost their top-two pass catchers in Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Coleman aims to boost a Minnesota offense that rated in the bottom half of the Big Ten Conference with 221 passing yards per game and 26 points per contest. Nebraska will travel to Minnesota to battle Coleman and the Golden Gophers next October.
