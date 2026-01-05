Former Husker Medically Retires from Football, Forgoes NFL Draft

Ernest Hausmann is electing to hang it up following a four-year run in college football.

The former Nebraska football and Michigan linebacker posted to his personal Facebook on Saturday to announce his intention to medically retire from football rather than pursue future professional football endeavors. Hausmann concludes his college football career, totaling over 250 career tackles in 50 career games. The Columbus, Neb. native finished his final season with the Wolverines, totaling 44 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

Prior to becoming a national champion with Michigan during his sophomore campaign in 2023, Hausmann was a true freshman standout for Nebraska, playing for his in-state team. The Columbus High School graduate was one of the top prospects in Nebraska during his prep career, becoming an All-Nebraska selection and earning a three-star recruitment rating as the No. 5 player in the state for the Discoverers. Hausmann signed with Nebraska over Arizona State, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, and others.

The linebacker would play in every game of the 2022 season as a true freshman, earning seven starts while finishing with 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery in Scott Frost's final season as head coach. Following the coach's firing after the Georgia Southern contest, interim coach Mickey Joseph would lead the team as Hausmann's play would improve as the season continued. The linebacker would earn a then-career high 12 tackle performance at Wisconsin in Nebraska's 15-14 home loss in his second-to-last performance as a Cornhusker before ending the year with six solo tackles and a fumble recovery in a Nebraska win at Iowa.

Hausmann would enter the transfer portal following his freshman campaign, electing to join the Michigan Wolverines for the 2023 season. The linebacker would appear in all 15 games in the Wolverines' 2023 national championship run, finishing third on the team with 46 total tackles, including two tackles for loss. He would also earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors in Michigan's Big Ten Championship Game win over Iowa, totaling eight tackles against the Hawkeyes. Michigan would go on to defeat Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals, eventually dominating Washington for the 2023-24 national championship.

Hausmann would start all 13 games as a junior for Michigan in 2024, leading the team with 89 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, and one interception. His performance would lead to an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the media and coaches, as well as earning a ReliaQuest Bowl win over Alabama while being named a captain for the game.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Cole Sullivan (23) and linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) celebrates in the first half against the Washington Huskies at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

During his senior campaign, Hausmann would be named a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist while earning an All-Big Ten Third-Team selection. He earned four Defensive Player of the Week honors for the Wolverines, and started in Michigan's 30-27 road win at Nebraska on Sept. 20, totaling nine tackles and a sack in the win.

Hausmann was born in Uganda and was legally adopted when he was two years old, but did not join his Hausmann family until he was five years old in 2008. Prior to his senior campaign at Michigan, Hausmann returned to Africa and later partnered with One Million Wells, a nonprofit that seeks to provide water to impoverished communities.

The Wolverine linebacker began communication with his biological family through social media in the past few years, as Hausmann was able to speak to his mother for the first time in 2024. His return journey to Uganda was featured on ESPN's College GameDay as a feature story earlier in the college football season.

Hausmann added in his social media post that it was time to "focus on my true purpose on this earth full time." He added that he would finish his degree at the University of Michigan.

