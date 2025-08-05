Former Nebraska Defensive Tackle Ty Robinson Listed on Philadelphia Eagles Two-Deep Roster
Ty Robinson is looking to solidify his role for the Philadelphia Eagles early in training camp.
On the Philadelphia Eagles' official depth chart and roster, as well as a two-deep roster from ESPN, the former Blackshirt is listed as a backup defensive tackle for the returning Super Bowl champions. Robinson was a fourth-round selection by the NFC Champion Eagles in the 2025 NFL draft in April at No. 111 overall.
Philadelphia has a deep defensive line rotation in the 3-4 scheme, as Robinson is slated behind fellow defensive tackles Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo. Carter earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2024, as Davis was a unanimous All-American while at Georgia and claimed the Chuck Bednarik and Outland Trophy honors in college.
Robinson was a force during his time at Nebraska, as the 6-foot-5, 288-pound lineman totaled six seasons with the Cornhuskers from 2019-24, playing in a program-record 60 games. He finished with 134 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, and 12 passes defended, and would earn All-Big Ten honors in his final two seasons for the Big Red.
As a senior in 2024, Robinson would finish out his Husker campaign starting in all 13 games, recording 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and four passes defended while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. In coach Matt Rhule's first season in Lincoln in 2023, Robinson registered 29 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.0 sack to push the Blackshirts to the fewest rushing yards allowed, total defense, and opponent scoring since Nebraska's move to the Big Ten Conference in 2011.
The defensive tackle was awarded multiple Blackshirts during his playing career with Nebraska, and was awarded the No. 9 as a single-digit number honoree as voted upon by his teammates. The Eagles' official website added Robinson as a "high-motor player" on his description.
Last week, Philadelphia Inquirer and Eagles' beat writer Olivia Reiner predicted that Robinson could make the final 53-man roster for the Eagles, joining a total of five defensive tackles in the prediction. Last season, Philadelphia carried six defensive tackles en route to a second Super Bowl title for the franchise.
"I'm here to help the Eagles any way I can. There is so much to learn, so that has been the focus for me every day. Wherever they want me to line up, that's what I'm going to do. I hope I can help this team in a lot of ways. Everything at this level is about attention to detail, so the more I can learn and the better I can be, that's going to help the Eagles," Robinson said in his question-and-answer format for the Philadelphia official site.
"I'm just thinking about this day by day and nothing more than that. I'm here to work and help our room, help our defensive line. We have great football players on this team and I'm here to compete and play my best football. That's my entire focus," Robinson said. "I'm going to play hard every single time I'm out there. I'm going to learn as much as I can to make myself the best football player I can be."
Robinson joined fellow Nebraska football alum Cam Jurgens on the Eagles' roster after Jurgens became a Pro Bowl center while leading Philadelphia to a second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons. Jurgens blocked for running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 2,005 yards in the regular season, becoming the ninth player in NFL history to do so. Barkley totaled 2,504 total rushing yards from the regular season and playoffs, as the Eagles would finish with the most combined rushing yards in history.
The Eagles begin the preseason with a home tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 7. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT.
