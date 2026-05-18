How Nebraska’s 2026 Opponents Rank Nationally After the Spring

There are no easy weeks on Nebraska’s 2026 schedule.

That's the reality of life in the Big Ten. For the Huskers, it'll be a year that demands they prove they belong. It won't be easy, with five opponents ranked inside the top 25, but it does present an opportunity. A chance for the Big Red to take a step forward.

Here’s where CBS Sports ranked Nebraska and every team on its 2026 schedule.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches his players in the first half of the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

vs. Ohio State, Nov. 21 (No. 1)

The Huskers’ final home game of the 2026 season, senior day, comes against CBS Sports’ No. 1 team. In 2025, Ohio State finished as the Big Ten runner-up and a College Football Playoff quarterfinalist, going 12-2 overall with losses to the eventual national champion Indiana and runner-up Miami.

The Buckeyes return Heisman finalist quarterback Julian Sayin and arguably the most dominant player in college football, junior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. At this point, anything short of a national championship would be considered a disappointment. In this matchup, Nebraska will have its hands full, to say the least.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field after a loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoffs. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

at Oregon, Oct. 17 (No. 3)

NU’s second road game of the season comes against Oregon on October 17. It will be the first matchup between the two programs as Big Ten opponents and the first meeting in nine years overall. Coached by Dan Lanning, the Ducks are coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in which they fell in the quarterfinals to the eventual national champions.

Junior quarterback Dante Moore, widely viewed as the top signal-caller in college football entering 2026, returns to lead the offense. Oregon will likely go as far as he takes them. Since joining the Big Ten, the Ducks are 17-1 in conference play and 14-1 at home. This will be another game where Nebraska is forced to play above its weight class to have a chance.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti prepares to lift the trophy on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

vs. Indiana, Oct. 10 (No. 6)

NU will host the winner of the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship on October 10. The last matchup between Nebraska and Indiana came in 2024, a 56-7 loss for the Huskers in a Big Noon Kickoff matchup that included five turnovers from the Big Red.

The Hoosiers completed a historic season last fall, winning a national championship along with producing the eventual Heisman Trophy and Coach of the Year winners. It marked the best season in program history, and there's little indication they're slowing down anytime soon. This will be one of three games Nebraska plays against a team that reached the College Football Playoff a season ago, and one of three matchups against opponents ranked inside the top 6 of CBS Sports’ preseason rankings. Buckle up.

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Boise State Broncos. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

vs. Washington, Oct. 31 (No. 19)

The Huskers will welcome the Washington Huskies to Memorial Stadium on Halloween. The game is largely considered to be a contest in which Nebraska will host the second annual Blackout. The first, a season ago, is when NU lost to then-ranked No. 23 USC, 21-17. It was Dylan Raiola's last game playing for the Big Red.

Bad omen or not, this is arguably NU's best chance to win against a presumed ranked team. The Huskies finished 2025 with a 9-4 overall record and return will-be junior quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who accounted for over 3,600 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns last fall. Since joining the Big Ten, Washington is .500 in conference play and 3-7 on the road. It's a good thing NU gets them at home.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz runs off the field with his players after becoming the winningest coach in Big Ten history. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

at Iowa, Nov. 27 (No. 23)

Nebraska will travel to Iowa City on Black Friday this upcoming fall. The Huskers hold the all-time series edge, 30-23, but have not beaten Iowa since 2022. Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska is 4-11 against the Hawkeyes, with the most recent win coming from an interim head coach.

Iowa went 9-4 in 2025, including a ReliaQuest Bowl win over Vanderbilt. The Hawkeyes will enter 2026 with a new starting quarterback and must replace seven players selected in the NFL Draft this past April. Still, if there's a program built to reload and develop talent to fit their system year after year, it's Iowa.

at Illinois, Nov. 6 (No. 28)

This fall, Nebraska will face Illinois for the first time since 2024. In that matchup, the Huskers fell 31-24 in overtime at home. It also marked the last time the Huskers appeared in the AP Top 25. In 2026, the meeting in Champaign will be played on a Friday night, the first of two Friday night games for NU in November.

Illinois finished 2025 with a 9-4 record, including a Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl win over Tennessee. Since the Big Ten added four former Pac-12 teams, the Fighting Illini are 11-7 in conference play and 12-2 at home. November 6 could present another opportunity for Nebraska to snap its streak of losses against ranked opponents, should Illinois be inside the top 25 at that point in the year.

Malik Washington scrambles during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

vs Maryland, Oct. 3 (No. 51)

NU’s second conference game of the season will be at home against Maryland. In 2025, the Huskers traveled to College Park and escaped with a 34-31 comeback win, powered by a 196 all-purpose yard performance from Emmett Johnson.

Led by true freshman quarterback Malik Washington, the Terrapins finished 4-8 last season, dropping their final eight games. Still, the roster is expected to take a step forward this fall. Washington threw for 2,963 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2025, while fellow true freshman edge rusher Zahir Mathis posted 35 tackles and six sacks. Together, they form one of the more promising sophomore duos in the Big Ten heading into 2026. Maryland should not be overlooked this season, even if they don't win a lot of games.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano watches his players in the first half against Ohio State. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

at Rutgers, Nov. 14 (No. 64)

Similar to Illinois, Nebraska has not played Rutgers since 2024. In that matchup, the Huskers emerged with a 14-7 win. Last fall, the Scarlet Knights finished 5-7 overall and 2-7 in Big Ten play, tying for 14th in the conference standings.

In 2026, Rutgers will look to bounce back from a down year, but will do so with a new starting quarterback after Athan Kaliakmanis moved on to the NFL. The Scarlet Knights are expected to have a quarterback competition heading into the season, which adds uncertainty to the program entering fall camp.

There aren't many teams in the Big Ten that Nebraska can say it holds a clear advantage over across the board, but Rutgers is one of them. The Huskers will still need to go out and prove it on the field in 2026.

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

at Michigan State, Sept. 26 (No. 66)

NU’s conference opener will come on the road for the first time in three years. On September 26, the Huskers will travel to East Lansing to face Michigan State and new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who takes over for Jonathan Smith after the Spartans went 9-15 in his two seasons leading the program.

Fitzgerald spent 17 seasons at Northwestern from 2006-2022 and became one of the more respected coaches in the Big Ten during that stretch. Despite coaching at one of the more difficult programs to recruit to in college football, he developed 22 NFL Draft picks, including three first-rounders.

After spending three seasons away from coaching, Fitzgerald could face an adjustment period before fully settling back into the profession. Nebraska should benefit from catching Michigan State early in the year before the Spartans potentially find their footing under the veteran head coach.

Ohio Bobcats running back Duncan Brune runs the ball for a gain. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

vs. Ohio, Sept. 5 (No. 101)

Nebraska opens the 2026 season against Ohio on September 5. The Bobcats will be led by first-year head coach John Hauser, who guided the program to a 17-10 win over UNLV in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl while serving as interim head coach to close out 2025.

Ohio finished 9-4 last season but enters the fall needing to replace significant starting experience across the roster. The Huskers will need to take advantage of that. The Bobcats’ projected starting quarterback attempted only eight passes in limited action a year ago, and the offense must also replace all five starters along the offensive line.

There's little debate surrounding whether NU should win this game, because it should. The bigger question is how convincing the performance looks. Leaving with a one-score win would create concern, while a comfortable victory will be the expectation in year four.

Bowling Green Falcons head coach Eddie George talks with his players during the first quarter against Louisville. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

vs. Bowling Green, Sept. 12 (No. 120)

One week after welcoming Ohio to Lincoln, the Big Red will host Bowling Green. Nebraska’s second game of the season comes against a Falcons team entering year two under head coach Eddie George. In 1995, George won the Heisman Trophy at Ohio State over former Nebraska quarterback Tommie Frazier.

In his first season leading the program, George guided Bowling Green to a 4-8 record. Even so, the Falcons should still present challenges for Nebraska this fall. George’s son, Eriq George, totaled 26 tackles and four sacks in 2025 and returns as one of the leaders of Bowling Green’s defense.

The Falcons are also hoping for a major step forward offensively after adding quarterback Austin Novosad from Oregon. However, the 6-foot-3 signal-caller has attempted only 15 passes in his collegiate career, completing 12 for 99 yards.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks quarterback Jerry Kaminski drops back to pass during the first quarter against Kansas State. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

vs. North Dakota, Sept. 19 (FCS)

Nebraska’s final non-conference game of the 2026 season comes against a North Dakota team that reached the second round of the FCS Playoffs last fall. The Fighting Hawks emerged as one of the better programs at the FCS level in 2025 and came close to breaking through as a legitimate national title contender.

Last season, North Dakota averaged 387.3 yards and 32.9 points per game offensively. Defensively, the Fighting Hawks allowed just 309.9 yards per contest, a figure that would have ranked 21st at the FBS level. They also surrendered only 19.9 points per game while competing in arguably the toughest conference in the FCS.

North Dakota returns starting quarterback Jerry Kaminski, who accounted for 3,177 all-purpose yards and 34 total touchdowns in 2025. The Fighting Hawks also retained Millard South (NE) product Lance Rucker, who totaled 10.5 sacks, 63 tackles, four forced fumbles, and two pass breakups on his way to First-Team All-Missouri Valley honors last season. NU would be wise not to overlook North Dakota, and fans should probably take the same approach.

Matt Rhule walks on the field during the game against Maryland. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Nebraska (No. 35)

The Cornhuskers check in at No. 35 in CBS Sports’ rankings entering 2026 despite ending the 2025 season on a three-game losing streak by a combined 73 points. Six opponents on Nebraska’s schedule rank higher in the preseason poll, which aligns closely with the Huskers’ projected 6.5-win total heading into the year.

Nothing about the road ahead will be easy. Still, NU does benefit from playing four of those matchups at home. While Lincoln has not consistently provided the same home-field advantage it once did, the Huskers are 13-8 at Memorial Stadium under Matt Rhule compared to just 4-10 on the road.

The non-conference slate will be critical if the Huskers' hopes are to build momentum entering Big Ten play. After that, Nebraska should find itself competitive in the majority of its remaining games. This season also presents several opportunities to finally snap the program’s long losing streak against ranked opponents, a burden that has lingered since 2016. The chances to overachieve will be there. Whether NU can capitalize on them remains one of the biggest questions surrounding the program this fall.