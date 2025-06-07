Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Visits Nebraska Football, Matt Rhule
Dylan Raiola and Trae Taylor were not the biggest quarterback names on the campus in Lincoln on Friday.
Nebraska football celebrated its "Battle of the Boneyard" on Friday, inviting numerous 7-on-7 teams from across the country to compete at Memorial Stadium. Included in the competitions were 2026 Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor, who announced he was going to participate in the competition late Thursday night. The Illinois native competed as part of Raw Miami, his first time playing with the team.
The tournament drew some of the biggest names in college football recruitment, giving coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska football a chance to view top national talent from their own backyard. The event was also free and open to the public, as well as allowing full media access to anyone who chose to attend.
Alongside the high school talent at Memorial Stadium was former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. The former National Football League MVP joined his C1N team as part of the Cam Newton Foundation.
The quarterback coached and threw some passes during the event, while also making time to pose with the Nebraska football head coach. The two overlapped in Newton's second stint with the Panthers, as Rhule brought in the former MVP to boost the Carolina offense in midseason. Newton finished 0-5 as a starter under Rhule in 2021, passing for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
The coach and quarterback relationship was a unique tenure in Carolina, as Rhule repeatedly spoke on how much he "loves Newton" in press conferences during the coach's Panther stint. Newton would also defend Rhule, stating after a 2021 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucaneers that "Coach Rhule is a great coach."
Newton's presence was felt at Memorial Stadium, as noted by Tim Verghese.
Newton is responsible for one of the most dominant single-season performances in college football history. After transferring from Blinn College to Auburn University entering the 2010 season, Newton would lead the Tigers to a national championship while claiming the Heisman Trophy among other national awards. Newton ended his final collegiate season with 2,854 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while toting 1,473 rushing yards with 20 scores. Following his college career, Newton was selected No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Panthers, eventually leading Carolina to a Super Bowl 50 appearance while winning the Most Valuable Player honor in 2015.
The "Battle of the Boneyard" concludes Friday night.
