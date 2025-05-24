All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Confirms Visit, Camp Date

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host their lone 2027 commit to start the month of June

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to get their first look at Trae Taylor since he committed.

Taylor committed to the Cornhuskers earlier in the month and has put in a plan to peer recruit, which is one of the main things he will be doing on his visit. However, he won't just be visiting and peer recruiting, he will be camping with the Huskers.

To announce the news, Taylor would post on social media and tell everyone that he would be camping and recruiting. He also urges the fanbase to show up in his support to show the other top recruits why they should commit to the Huskers and join him in Lincoln, Nebraska. Taylor's statement is below.

"I'm coming home to @HuskerFootball for the 1st time since committing. I’ll be at 6/1 camp competing and recruiting 😎. Would love to have the fan base show up. Then meet after & get pics. Let’s Show the other top recruits why Lincoln is special together #GBR"

Taylor is currently positioned to be a five-star, and his offseason work will likely push him up the rankings sooner rather than later after dominating the scene. This includes the accuracy challenge for Elite 11 regionals in Pennsylvania.

