Four Observations From Nebraska's Win at Maryland
Nebraska gave up multiple double-digit leads, but fought to score a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes and top Maryland 34-31.
The Huskers are now 5-1. Here are four observations on the game.
Resilience and Execution
In the first true road game of the season, Nebraska jumped out early. Twice, the Huskers led by 10 points. Twice the Terrapins erased the deficit to take the lead.
During the 34-point second quarter, a Dylan Raiola interception gave Maryland a short field to score a touchdown and go up 14-10.
A long kickoff return led to a Husker touchdown to retake the lead at 17-14. After a three-and-out, Nebraska needed just three plays to go up 24-14.
But another interception allowed Maryland to run down the half and get a field goal before the break. With the ball first, the Terrapins marched for a touchdown to tie the game.
A few minutes later, a third interception (we'll talk more on those in a second) was taken all the way for a touchdown, giving Maryland the lead, 31-24.
Nebraska's resilience wasn't immediate this time. A third-and-one got stuffed, leading to the only punt of the game. It went just 20 yards to the Maryland 38.
But the Blackshirts started the climb back. A tackle for loss and a delay of game led to a Maryland punt, pinning Nebraska back at the 8-yard line. The Huskers overcame a pair of holding penalties and eventually settled for a field goal.
The Blackshirts again stood tall, forcing a punt. Again, Nebraska began a drive inside its own 20. The Huskers ran the clock down to 1:08 left in the game before Raiola found Dane Key for what would be the game-winning score.
Nebraska had not won a game since 2019 (Northwestern), where the final offensive possession occurred when tied or losing by no more than eight points. On only one occasion had the Huskers even scored in that situation (Wisconsin, 2023). That was 27 straight losses where the offense has the ball in winning time, and a 1-for-27 effort on even scoring.
But on Saturday, Nebraska both scored AND won the game, as the Blackshirts stood tall against the final Maryland attempt.
Against Power Four competition this season, Nebraska has outscored opponents in the fourth quarter by a combined 44-16.
"Our guys are very, very comfortable in the fourth quarter," Rhule said.
Raiola Rollercoaster
Raiola had just two interceptions through five games. Before halftime, he had two more; by the end of the third quarter, he was up to three.
But Raiola wasn't constantly throwing into double or triple coverage and begging to be intercepted. He made three bad throws that Maryland took advantage of. Outside of those? You got the magic of Raiola.
"Dylan was banged up. He got hit in the thigh in the first half. Obviously, had that one pick that the guy hit him late. But he's just the ultimate competitor," Rhule said.
"That's why I get upset sometimes when the national media it's all the (Patrick) Mahomes compare—this guy's a stone cold, fighting, winner. And he wants to win so badly."
He finished 20-for-29 for 260 yards and four touchdowns. He made laser completions to Luke Lindenmeyer and Heinrich Haarberg in tight spaces, kept plays alive with his legs, and stayed poised until the final drive, where he hooked up with Key for the fourth time on the day.
Emmett Johnson
A stabilizing force with that rollercoaster, and aiding in the resilience for the offense, was the ground game and Emmett Johnson. The Husker junior rushed 21 times for a career-high 176 yards.
"Emmett was on fire," Rhule said, pointing out two plays in particular that stood out to him: his 50-yard run and a block he made to give Raiola time to find an open receiver.
The last time a Husker ran for at least 176 yards in a Big Ten Conference game came in 2020, with Dedrick Mills racking up 191 at Rutgers.
"I just think Emmett's the ultimate competitor," Rhule said.
Johnson added a pair of catches for 20 yards, helping him finish the day just shy of 200 all-purpose yards.
Special Teams
On a day that didn't include a blocked kick, a giant Jacory Barney Jr. return, or an Archie Wilson clinic, special teams proved to be a phase of the game that Nebraska had more than an edge in.
Kyle Cunanan went 2-for-2 on his field goals, making attempts from 27 and 43 yards. Barney didn't make a big return in the punt game, but he did stand in and draw a kick-catch interference, which set up a touchdown.
Going back to the resilience note, after Maryland went ahead 14-10, Kenneth Williams took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to set up a touchdown two plays later.
"When I tell you how much I love this team, you got Kenneth Williams, who doesn't even have a scholarship, he's out there running that kickoff return back," Rhule said. "He does now, by the way. That wrong was righted after the game."
Also of note in the return game, freshman Caleb Benning picked up a squib kick before halftime and made his way 25 yards to midfield. If not for a banged-up Raiola and the only sack of the game, the Huskers may have been more aggressive in pursuing points before the break because of Benning's effort.
On the kickoff portion, which Nebraska did seven times in the game, the Terrapins didn't have much room to make plays. Off of the seven kickoffs, only two returns were attempted. Neither of those returns made it beyond the 25.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
