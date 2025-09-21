Four Observations on Nebraska's Loss to No. 21 Michigan
LINCOLN—Nebraska football is no longer undefeated.
The No. 21 Michigan Wolverines held off the Huskers at Memorial Stadium, 30-27. Here are my four observations from the loss.
Inability to finish drives early
An issue that had been glaring through the first three games was whether or not Nebraska could finish drives early. Against Michigan, that may have ultimately been the difference.
Nebraska's opening drive got inside the Michigan 10 but failed on a 4th and 2, turning the ball over on downs at the five.
The next drive began at the Michigan 37 after a bad punt. Six plays later, Nebraska was at the UM26 and kicking a field goal. Kyle Cunanan's 44-yard field goal missed wide right.
Two possessions that got in or near the red zone. Zero points.
"Obviously, a disappointing loss for us," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said after the game. "Started off with a great drive, and they stopped us on fourth-and-short. Got the ball back with great position and missed the field goal."
The first three games saw similar results of inconsistency.
Against Cincinnati, Nebraska has to kick two field goals in the first half, including one where the drive ended inside the five. Against Akron, the opening drive was a touchdown, but the next two were a fumble inside the five and a turnover on downs at the goal line. Against Houston Christian, the opening drive saw the Huskers get inside the 10 before needing to settle for a field goal.
Pass blocking
Let's begin with this: not every pressure on the quarterback is the fault of the offensive line. There are times the quarterback has time to make a decision and get rid of the ball. Those instances certainly came up for Raiola on Saturday.
That said, Michigan was in his face more than a team with College Football Playoff aspirations should allow.
"Long stretches of that game where we couldn't protect," Rhule said. "Protected better for a while, but still some key moments where it wasn't good enough."
Michigan was able to sack Raiola seven times, hurrying him on two other occasions.
"There was too much pressure on the quarterback," Rhule said. "It's always a function of everything, but at the end of the day they overwhelmed us some. They pressured us. They brought blitzes."
Run defense
The Blackshirts allowed more than 200 yards on the ground in the season opener to Cincinnati. The leading rusher was the quarterback with 96.
Against Akron and Houston Christian, those rushing numbers were held more in check, but that was more due to the level of the competition. On Saturday, the physicality of a Power Four run game had its way again.
The Wolverines rushed for 286 yards, with 61 of those coming from quarterback Bryce Underwood. Justice Haynes went off for 149 yards.
"Just too many big plays to win a football game like that," Rhule said.
Three plays that resulted in touchdowns accounted for 166 yards. While those three had an average of 55 yards per carry, the other 30 carries averaged four yards a pop.
Third down conversions
Neither team was especially successful on third downs, and that was due to a lack of success in putting themselves in a good position to make the conversion.
Nebraska's average third down was nearly 10 yards from the sticks (9.7). Michigan's average third-down distance was 7.5 yards. NU converted 2-of-13 while UM converted 4-of-12.
Those numbers aren't that far apart, but for Michigan, three of those conversions came on the final full drive, which re-extended the difference to two scores. That drive saw the Wolverines face yards-to-gain of five, nine, 10, and two, with the first three being converted. The first two of those conversions came on plays where a Blackshirt had the play in the backfield but failed, while the final conversion was a 19-yard run.
"We had several chances to get off the field," Rhule said. "Couldn't make the plays.
"Those missed tackles, to me, weren't necessarily about physicality as much as they were, their guy made a play in space and we have to make that play."
What didn't help Nebraska be in manageable third downs was a lack of first-down success. The Huskers gained 4.3 yards on the average first down. That's compared to 7.9 for the Wolverines.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
