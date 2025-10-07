Four Questions for Nebraska Football Headed Into Maryland Week
The Nebraska football team is now 1-1 vs. the state of Michigan, after bouncing back from a 3 point loss to the Wolverines from Ann Arbor to take care of business against the Spartans from East Lansing. It was an important win for several reasons, as the Huskers trailed late in the 3rd quarter vs. MSU before getting off the mat, scoring 24 unanswered points, and ultimately winning by 11.
The Big Red is now 4-1, heading into its first true road game of the season at Maryland on Saturday. With a renewed sense of momentum in Lincoln, we look at four questions for the Nebraska football team headed into Maryland week.
Was Michigan State the Blackshirt Breakout We’ve Been Waiting For?
In Matt Rhule’s first two seasons at Nebraska, his defenses were so good that Husker fans could be forgiven for starting to take them for granted. But after an offseason of losing veteran stalwarts like Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, John Bullock, and Jimari Butler–not to mention losing defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton–you had to wonder if the Blackshirts would take a step back.
A fair assessment would suggest Nebraska’s defense has still been pretty good this season, but maybe not as dominant as they were in 2023 and 2024, especially when it comes to stopping the run. That said, I would argue Saturday’s game against Michigan State was their most complete performance to date. The Huskers held the Spartans to 86 yards rushing and 156 yards passing (almost half of which was during garbage time when Nebraska held an 18 point lead at the end of the game). The defense had two interceptions, and kept the team in the game when the offense went into a shell for most of the 2nd and 3rd quarters. As I wrote in my post-game article, “I love the emerging identity of the Blackshirts–athletic difference makers getting after the quarterback, stopping the run, shutting down the pass, and forcing turnovers.”
Can John Butler’s boys keep it up? If so, Matt Rhule’s squad will have a chance to win every game left on the schedule.
What Can the Offense Do to Keep Dylan Raiola Upright?
Dylan Raiola has been sacked 15 times this season. Yes, the offensive line has been underwhelming, especially for a veteran unit that was expected to be the strength of the team. But Raiola also holds onto the ball too long at times, and running backs need to be better in protection.
Whatever the case, Nebraska has to find ways to protect Raiola, with the season not even half over and tougher defenses awaiting the Huskers. Enter the Maryland Terrapins, who lead the the Big Ten in sacks with 19. Can offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen design plays to roll Raiola out more often? Can the Huskers make more of a commitment to the run game to protect the sophomore QB and keep defenses honest? Whatever the case, Nebraska needs to figure something out on this front, and preferably quickly.
Is Mike Ekeler Matt Rhule’s Best Hire?
In one offseason, Mike Ekeler has transformed Nebraska’s special teams, a unit that has been so bad it cost the Huskers numerous games in recent years. The blocked-punt-turned-touchdown was not only a major highlight on Saturday, it was a significant factor in the win. The punt return unit–which literally felt dormant in recent years–is alive and well, with Jacory Barney having room to run and making field-flipping returns. And the Huskers are making field goals (7 of 8 on the year) which, sadly, has not been a given in Lincoln for way too long.
Is Mike Ekeler the best hire Matt Rhule has made taking over as Nebraska’s head man? One could argue he is, given how much poor special teams play has cost the Huskers in recent years, and now seeing how much improved play from the third phase is helping them win games. Ekeler has had a well traveled and highly successful college coaching career; let’s hope the David City, Nebraska native is ready to settle in the Good Life for years to come.
What Constitutes Success Over the Next Three Games?
Nebraska is now 4-1. The schedule–which already avoided 2024 playoff teams Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana–suddenly looks more manageable than ever, after recent losses by Penn State (to 0-4 UCLA!) and USC (to a good Illinois team).
I am particularly interested in the next three games: at Maryland, at Minnesota, and Northwestern at home. These are the type of teams Nebraska should beat if they want to take the next step as a program. Can the Huskers win all three? Can they get at least two out of the three to secure bowl eligibility before the November slog begins? I think they’re good enough to win all three games, but even if they win just two, and enter November at 6-2, that would be a successful stretch for the Big Red.
As always, GBR for LIFE.
Agree? Disagree? Tell us what you think, Common Fans. We’d love to hear from you. Send us an email at commonfangbr@gmail.com or find us on YouTube.
More from Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.