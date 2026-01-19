Four Questions for Nebraska Football Heading Into an Offseason Full of Uncertainty

Now that the transfer portal is finally, officially (mostly) closed, the Common Fans zoom out and take a look at some major questions for Nebraska football as the program heads into a critical offseason full of uncertainty. The season ended with a thud, the critical position groups have been reshaped in a matter of weeks, and Husker Nation is firmly in “trust, but verify” mode heading into 2026.

Should We Be Concerned About Special Teams?

This question has become very real, very fast — because the smoke around Mike Ekeler potentially leaving Nebraska is starting to feel like a forest fire. The guys react to Matt Rhule’s pointed public comments, and take issue with some of his seemingly passive aggressive digs at Ekeler. Bottom line: if Ekeler goes, yes, special teams becomes a concern again.

Ekeler is the one assistant under this staff who has proven he can flip a unit overnight — and after two years of special teams misery prior to Ek’s arrival, it’s hard to just assume Nebraska will stay solid without him. Rhule insists the system will remain and other coaches can carry it forward… but the Common Fans aren’t ready to grant that benefit of the doubt without seeing it.

Will the Transfer Portal Additions Make All the Difference?

Going into a critical fourth season of the Matt Rhule era, “nice additions” aren’t enough — Nebraska needs hits, not just rotational guys. The guys agree: for this roster to take a real step forward, 80–90% of these additions need to be meaningful contributors, especially on both lines of scrimmage.

The discussion keeps circling back to the same reality: Nebraska is building a roster that looks older, more experienced, and more physically ready — but the portal additions need to prove it on the field. The portal class might not solve everything, but it has to solve enough to keep Nebraska from getting shoved around again.

How Will the Offense Change with Anthony Colandrea Under Center?

If Colandrea is THE GUY for 2026, the Common Fans are begging for one thing: an actual offensive identity. With every quarterback on the roster now more mobile than Dylan Raiola, plus new offensive line coaching hires (including a run game coordinator), the expectation is clear: more movement, more RPOs/zone read, more designed QB run threats, and a real commitment to pounding the rock.

But there’s still the Dana Holgorsen question: can he evolve, adjust, and build something dynamic… or are we headed for more “great scripted start, then total confusion” football? The offseason theme holds: we’ll believe it when we see it.

Can Rob Aurich Pull a Bo Pelini?

In 2003, Frank Solich hired a young defensive coordinator by the name of Bo Pelini. The team’s defense drastically improved, forcing a school record 44 turnovers and helping the team to a 9 win season after going 7-7 the year before.

After the final three games of the 2025 season, Nebraska needs that kind of defensive flip right now. The guys talk about what’s encouraging: new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s track record getting after the quarterback, new defensive staff, and bringing a couple of trusted players with him to help install the system.

The bottom line? Nebraska needs a defense that can stop the run, pressure the QB, and get off the field on third down. Anything less won’t cut it with the brutal schedule in 2026.

The Common Fans will be here all offseason to walk through the chaos — and as soon as the Big Ten drops the official schedule, you can bet the way-too-early predictions episode is coming.

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

