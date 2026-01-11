Young Husker Linebacker Withdraws from Transfer Portal, Stays at Nebraska

The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh, just like Matt Rhule said, but sometimes that statement can be true on both ends for the same player.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Willis McGahee IV is Nebraska's most recent example, as he took to social media to confirm his return to Lincoln for next fall.

After withdrawing his name from the transfer portal, the Huskers' staff welcomes back a familiar face who has already displayed some game-changing ability in his young career.

Arriving in Lincoln as a consensus three-star prospect in the 2024 class, McGahee may not have carried the highest recruiting profile, but his on-field impact quickly stood out. During his true freshman campaign, the hybrid linebacker/edge defender appeared in 12 games, recording 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a pass breakup. He also finished tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles.

Entering the 2025 season, McGahee seemed poised to take on a larger role within the defense. That opportunity, however, never fully materialized. The Miami native saw action in just five games, one of which came in the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah. He finished the season with four tackles, including two tackles for loss.

While the exact reasons behind McGahee’s reduced role are difficult to say, it’s hard to overlook the sense of a missed opportunity for the Huskers this fall. Regardless, the news of his return signals the potential to make amends in 2026 and beyond.

BREAKING: Nebraska Linebacker Willis McGahee IV (@McgaheeIv) is entering the Transfer Portal, he tells me.



The 6'1", 240 LB totaled 17 Tkls (11 Solo), 2 FFs, 2 Pds & 1 Sack the past two seasons with the Huskers.



Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/tMrOAOaxux — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) January 5, 2026

McGahee officially entered the transfer portal back on Jan. 5. At the time, it wasn't all that surprising. Proximity to home is not in the Huskers' favor, with the will-be sophomore hailing from Miami, and the second-year defender appeared to be attempting to find a home in which he had more access to see the field.

However, six days later, Nebraska is getting back a young player with undeniable potential to add to its ranks. Day 10 of the transfer portal gives the Huskers back a potential difference-maker for next fall. And with the relatively quiet window in terms of defensive line additions, it seems more and more likely McGahee will have a say in the edge rotation in 2026.

#Huskers depth chart for the Las Vegas Bowl vs. No. 15 Utah pic.twitter.com/nMyZirl6J8 — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) December 19, 2025

McGahee spent the entire 2025 season listed as the No. 2 option at the "jack" position. Largely behind transfer addition Dasan McCullough in 2025, Nebraska got good, but not great production from him this fall.

Despite the Huskers transitioning from a 3-3-5 to a 4-2-5 under Rob Aurich in 2026, McGahee looks to be on the fast track towards earning reps at a defensive end/outside linebacker spot next season. In total, he amassed 17 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1 sack, and 1 pass breakup in 17 games. However, if he does end up where it is presumed he will on the depth chart next season, he could produce more than double that in 2026 alone.

There's no lack of talent for the Miami native at all. He just needs an extended runway to show his strengths. McGahee's return marks as big a win on the defensive side of the ball as nearly any this staff has made since the start of the new year.

"He's earning the snaps," Rhule said of freshman Jack LB Willis McGahee IV. "...I think you'll see a lot more of him moving forward."



After learning from vets like Ty Robinson and MJ Sherman, Willis McGahee IV is showing he can ball on the edge.



🔗: https://t.co/qzmXQor2Nu pic.twitter.com/gcjWuKFu5s — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) October 29, 2024

After redshirting in 2025, McGahee will have the opportunity to grow into the player many thought he could be this fall. And even if it comes a year later than expected, it will be a welcome sight for a fan base wanting to see explosive plays on defense next season.

McGahee offers the opportunity for that to happen in abundance. He is disruptive, athletic, and violent on the edge, and with another nine months of strength and conditioning at the Power Four level, he will have all the tools at his disposal to hit the ground running come September.

There's little doubt his return means his role will increase next fall; now it's all about how much of a jump he can make. For now, the Huskers seem to be heading towards riding with what they've got up front, but there's still plenty of time to surround players like McGahee with big bodies on the interior of the line.

Whether the Huskers are able to seal the deal with interior defensive line targets towards the back end of the transfer portal window remains to be seen. They've had several opportunities and, for various reasons, have missed out. Don't expect that to happen for much longer. College football continues to race towards a schedule in which winning happens more in January than it does in any game the next fall, and for a Nebraska team that knows where its weaknesses lie, reinforcements seem necessary heading into next year.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.