Four Questions for the Nebraska Football Team Headed Into the Game Against HCU

There wasn’t much to complain about in Nebraska’s absolute domination of Akron on Saturday night, as the Huskers drubbed the Zips 68-0 to improve to 2-0. The Big Red will have one more tune-up game against Houston Christian before the Michigan game on September 20. While Husker fans have dreams of Dylan Raiola touchdown passes dancing in their heads, here are four questions heading into HCU week.
What Do the Huskers Most Need to Improve Before Michigan Comes to Town?
This might sound like an odd question after the 68 point drubbing of Akron, but the point is this: Nebraska has a full week of practice, then HCU, then another full week of practice before the Wolverines visit Lincoln on September 20. Michigan – still ranked after a 24-13 loss to Oklahoma – is a huge game in and of itself for obvious reasons. And that game also kicks off the nine-game slog of conference play. Looking at it through that lens, the Huskers basically have two more weeks to tune up before taking on the Big Ten.
I’d be curious what other Husker fans would say, but I’m looking at the defense. The front seven has a ton of young talent, but they will face significant challenges in the brutish Big Ten. Can they start getting to the quarterback more consistently? How well can they stop the run? Through two games, Nebraska ranks 2nd nationally in pass defense, and 96th nationally in rushing defense. That’s flipped from what we saw in Matt Rhule’s first two seasons, where the Huskers were stout against the run and struggled a bit more against the pass. Can the Blackshirts put it all together?
Is Nyziah Hunter the Biggest Impact Transfer Through the First Two Weeks?
Much was made in the offseason about the transfer of wide receivers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter. There was excitement about both of them, but Key seemed like the bigger get for Nebraska. Hunter had a nice season as a redshirt freshman at Cal in 2024 (578 yards and five touchdowns), but Key is in the top 15 in Kentucky history in both all time receptions and career receiving yards.
Through two games, Hunter has 10 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown, while Key has nine catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. I must admit, those numbers are closer than I expected, because just judging by the eye test, it’s Hunter who seems like he’s been all over the field making key catches and having a bigger impact. Obviously, Husker fans are cheering for both to thrive in Dana Holgorsen’s offense, but the early returns from Hunter are incredibly promising.
Did We Get More Clarity About the Backup RB Situation on Saturday Night?
I’m not sure we did, but it was at least encouraging to see several backs not named Emmett (who has a special season brewing by the way) get more carries against Akron. Kwinten Ives had four carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, Mekhi Nelson had five carries for 11 yards and a touchdown, and even Conor Booth got in on the action with two carries for six yards. Additionally, true freshman Isaiah Mozee–a wide receiver turned running back–had three catches for 65 yards.
Does any of this mean we have a clear backup running back? Can any of these guys provide meaningful snaps in Big Ten play? Time will tell. It will be important for Johnson not to carry too heavy of a load against HCU, and for all of the aforementioned backs to continue getting snaps.
Can We Stop Holding Our Breath When Special Teams Units Are on the Field?
For the second week in a row, a Nebraska kicker made 100% of his field goal attempts. Sure, it was just one attempt for 35 yards, but after the last several years Nebraska fans are not in a position to get picky. Kyle Cunanan is 3-for-3 on field goals for the season. Jacorey Barney’s 87 punt return yards on Saturday night represent more than the total yards Nebraska’s punt return units accumulated in all of 2024. And perhaps most exciting, the Huskers blocked a field goal against Akron.
Special teams has been so bad for so long, it’s hard for Husker fans to believe it might be a phase of the game that can actually help Nebraska win. Mike Ekeler was brought in to fix the dumpster fire we’ve all become accustomed to, and at least through two games, he appears to be well on his way to doing that.
