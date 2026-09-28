Despite a hard push from the home-state team Georgia, Corey Hadley Jr. has reaffirmed his commitment to the Huskers.

The Nebraska commit from Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek took a visit to Athens earlier this month, and the Bulldogs wanted him back on campus this past weekend. Hadley planned to make the trip at one point, but he decided against it after talking it over with his family and reaffirmed his pledge to the Huskers, as first reported by Chad Simmons of Rivals.

It was a notable moment for a Nebraska class that has a lot riding on its defensive backfield.

A Home-State Push Falls Short

Hadley has been committed to the Huskers since April, but Georgia was always going to be the toughest competition. The Bulldogs are the in-state program, and Hadley is the No. 13 player in Georgia in the 2027 class. He took a visit earlier this season to Athens, and the staff kept pushing as his senior year got underway.

Hadley didn't go for the second look. Nebraska remained in his corner throughout the process, and in the end that outweighed Georgia's late pitch. He is done taking visits and has closed the door on other programs.

Corey Hadley Jr. | @coreyhadleyjr_ on X

Anchoring a Loaded Secondary

Hadley is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and is ranked as the No. 113 player in the country and the No. 10 safety in the 2027 class.

He is one of four blue-chip defensive backs in Nebraska's 2027 group, joining Tory Pittman, Bryce Williams and Jailen Hill. The class also includes three-star safety Brennan Drummond. Keeping Hadley in the fold keeps that secondary haul intact.

His relationship with the Nebraska staff goes back years. Defensive backs coach Addison Williams has been a constant presence for him and his family throughout the process. Head coach Matt Rhule's NFL background and the school's tradition also factored in, and Hadley has said he is interested in Nebraska's Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication program.

Corey Hadley Jr. | @coreyhadleyjr/instagram

A Steady Producer at Sandy Creek

Hadley has played on the defensive side of the ball at Sandy Creek since his freshman year, and his production has climbed every season. He piled up 65 tackles as a junior, 47 of them assists, and averaged 5.0 tackles per game over 13 contests. That was up from 48 tackles as a sophomore and 17 as a freshman.

His playmaking in the passing game showed up last season as well. Hadley picked off two passes and returned them for 82 yards, averaging 41 yards per return, and broke up five more, according to MaxPreps. He had two pass breakups in each of his first two varsity seasons.

Across 30 career varsity games, Hadley has 130 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 9 pass breakups. He also had four quarterback hurries as a sophomore. The stats on his MaxPreps page were entered by the coach.

He has been productive on offense too, catching 20 passes for 473 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career, but it's his defensive résumé that projects to the next level.

Corey Hadley Jr. | @sandycreekfb/instagram

Focus Turns to a Repeat

With his recruitment settled, Hadley can put his full attention on his senior season. Sandy Creek won a state championship last year, and the Patriots are looking to repeat.

For Nebraska, the commitment holds firm against a late run from one of the nation's top programs, and it gives the 2027 class one of its highest-ranked defensive backs.

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