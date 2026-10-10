Four Things We Learned in Nebraska's 20-17 Loss to Indiana

Nebraska almost said, "Google Us."

However, that "almost" is there for a reason, as the Huskers dropped their first game of the 2026 season to the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Even in defeat, there were several things fans of the Big Red could learn about their team. Here are the four that stood out to me.

1. Nebraska is Really Close to Breaking Through

Matt Rhule signals from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been more than 3,600 days since the Cornhuskers beat an AP-ranked opponent, and that drought will continue for at least another week. Even so, there's little debate that Nebraska is as close as ever to ending that streak.

Indiana held the lead for just 7:13 of Saturday's contest but escaped with a win. As discouraging as that may seem, the Cornhuskers dictated the flow of the game far more than the Hoosiers did.

Victories are ultimately what matter most, but NU truly isn't far away. he Huskers will have another shot to prove it next week against the Oregon Ducks on the road.

2. Anthony Colandrea Has "It"

Anthony Colandrea throws a pass during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Colandrea gave Nebraska fans reason for optimism during the offseason, knowing the Huskers would have a mobile quarterback running the offense in 2026. Even against the nation's fourth-ranked defense, he largely did what he wanted.

The senior signal-caller completed 25 of 43 passes for 263 yards and added 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He would have been on his way to leading the Big Red in rushing for the third straight week had it not been for the yardage lost on five sacks.

For long stretches of the game, Colandrea was exactly what Nebraska's coaching staff needed him to be: a playmaker. Whether converting first downs with his legs, buying time in the pocket for receivers downfield, or willing his offense to a score, he consistently made plays. He just couldn't deliver a game-winning drive.

Colandrea may not be Superman, but he's the most complementary quarterback Matt Rhule has had at Nebraska. He'll give the Big Red a chance to win against any team remaining on the schedule. That's all you can ask of your starting quarterback.

3. Matt Rhule Has a Really Good Team

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. makes a leaping catch during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notice how I didn't say "great"? Heck, even if the Big Red had managed to win that game, I'd have a hard time using that word to describe this team. Even so, NU head coach Matt Rhule does have a really good team.

The Huskers went toe-to-toe with arguably the most disciplined roster in college football and in many ways looked like the better program. The Hoosiers' rushing attack, which ranked among the nation's best in yards per carry, was limited to just 3.0 yards per rush. Their defense, which ranked fourth nationally, surrendered nearly 400 yards of total offense as well.

As impressive as that was, it still wasn't enough to win the game. That's the difference between good and great teams. Nebraska still has a ways to go before it can be considered great, but after watching all 60 minutes of Saturday's contest, Husker fans should know they're cheering for a top 25 team.

4. Special Teams Needs to Improve

Kyle Cunanan kicks a PAT last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska's special teams, under first-year coordinator Brett Maher, haven't been great. To be fair, the Huskers had every opportunity to win Saturday's contest despite missing a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. However, the game's final result makes the special teams woes stand out even more.

Kyle Cunanan is now just 3-for-6 on field goal attempts this fall after going 16-for-19 a year ago. Through the Huskers' first five games, his struggles hadn't cost them a game, but in Week 6, they played a part in the loss.

While Indiana kicker Nico Radicic went 2-for-2, Nebraska couldn't match him. Three points made the difference Saturday, and that could be the case again later in the year. The Huskers need to get their kicking game figured out, or it could continue to cost them wins.

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