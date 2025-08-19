From the Sun Belt to the Big Ten: Marques Watson-Trent Breaks Down His Transition to Nebraska
When Marques Watson-Trent stepped behind the mic on Monday, it wasn’t just another media availability; it was a window into the mindset of one of Nebraska’s most intriguing offseason additions.
The former Georgia Southern standout, who once helped topple the Huskers in Memorial Stadium, now finds himself wearing a Husker uniform. In his interview, Watson-Trent opened up about his career journey, the challenges and growth that came with transitioning to the Big Ten, and how he’s embracing his role as a veteran presence in Lincoln.
Watson-Trent spent five years at Georgia Southern, calling it an “amazing time” filled with lasting memories, close friendships, and a deep appreciation for the game. He credits the program for instilling a blue-collar mentality and teaching him how to navigate adversity. One moment stands out above the rest: his first true career start came in 2022 against Nebraska, a game that not only marked a personal milestone but also delivered a stunning upset in Memorial Stadium. Now, three years later, Watson-Trent returns to that same field, this time as a leader in Husker red.
The 2022 matchup against Nebraska wasn’t just a breakout performance for the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native; it was a turning point. Coming off a torn ACL that sidelined him during his freshman year, the game served as a personal affirmation. That night in Memorial Stadium gave him the confidence he needed and crystallized a long-held ambition to play at a high-major program. It wasn’t just about proving himself to others; it was about proving he belonged at the Big Ten level.
During the interview, Watson-Trent didn’t hold back in his praise for Nebraska, calling the facilities “unmatched” and declaring, “there’s nothing like this place anywhere else in the world.” Beyond the infrastructure, he highlighted the staff’s professionalism and the way players are treated, emphasizing a culture built for development. His top priority upon arriving in Lincoln was simple but critical: “get my body right.” After battling injuries during his time at Georgia Southern, Watson-Trent committed to reshaping himself physically, adding size, strength, and speed to meet the demands of Big Ten football and maximize his impact on the field.
Watson-Trent spoke with genuine admiration for Nebraska’s linebacker room, emphasizing the depth and talent across every class, from promising underclassmen to seasoned veterans. He singled out Javin as a tremendous leader, while also highlighting Vincent Schaefer, Dawson, C. Jones, and Bower as key contributors in the unit’s development. Also, Watson-Trent expressed full confidence in the group’s depth, noting that even third or fourth-string players could step in and perform at a high level. He credited linebacker coach Rob Dvoracek's coaching style for cultivating that readiness and competitive edge throughout the roster.
As Nebraska gears up for a pivotal 2025 season, Watson-Trent stands as both a symbol of resilience and a catalyst for change. His journey, from overcoming injury at Georgia Southern to leading a deep, competitive linebacker room in Lincoln, reflects the kind of grit and maturity that defines championship culture. If his words are any indication, the Huskers have a leader who’s ready to deliver when it matters most.
