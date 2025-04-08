All Huskers

Nebraska Football TE Coach Marcus Satterfield, LB Coach Rob Dvoracek Meet with the Media

The two assistant coaches discussed the latest from Husker spring practices Tuesday.

Nebraska tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield meets with the media after practice Tuesday.
Nebraska tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield meets with the media after practice Tuesday. / Kaleb Henry
Nebraska football is now eight practices into the spring session.

Tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield and linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek, as well as tight end Heinrich Haarberg and linebacker Willis McGahee IV, met with the media Tuesday. Satterfield was immediately asked about the change at the end of last season when he was no longer operating as the offensive coordinator.

"It didn't go the way I wanted it to for myself, but it was good to see our team win a bowl game," Satterfield said. "What happened to me is no different than a player getting benched or having to go from first team to second team. I believe in this place."

As for how he's operating now with his focus solely on the tight ends, Satterfield is liking what he gets to do under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.

"I'm having the time of my life," Satterfield. "Get to learn from an offensive mind like Dana. I get to coach the greatest position in football. I'm happier now than I've ever been in coaching."

Dvoracek is happy to have Javin Wright back for another season.

"It means a lot," Dvoracek said. "Really proud of Javin. He's an unbelievable young man. He's a big, athletic guy who has all the traits."

Head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator John Butler have talked about the need to do better on third down this fall. For the linebackers, that means having guys that can do a number of things and that comes from getting reps.

"The springtime right now has been playing as many guys as I can," Dvoracek said. "I think we have the ability to do a lot of different things."

Other topics discussed include Heinrich Haarberg's transition, Carter Nelson, the tight end room's injuries and availability, Matt Rhule's freedom with the current staff, Marques Watson-Trent, the pass defense, third down defense, and more.

The appearances from Satterfield and Dvoracek, as well as those from the players, are posted below. Keep scrolling for more coverage from Tuesday's media availability.

