Gary Sharp Debates Nebraska Football's Greatest Offensive Players

The Common Fan Podcast continues with its summer Mount Rushmore series, and this time the boys take on what may be the toughest challenge yet: Nebraska football's greatest offensive players...not including quarterbacks. When you consider the Huskers' incredible history at running back and offensive line, along with the outstanding tight ends, wide receivers, and even fullbacks they’ve had over the years, narrowing the list to just four feels almost impossible.

Joining the conversation is Gary Sharp of the Omaha World-Herald, along with series regular Brandon Vogel of the Counter Read newsletter, as they help debate one of the deepest collections of offensive talent in college football history. The discussion quickly turns into one of the liveliest debates of the entire Rushmore series, including whether off-the-field issues should influence a player's place on the mountain.

The Great Running Back Debate

Things heat up quickly as the conversation turns to Lawrence Phillips almost immediately. There is little debate that he was the most naturally gifted running back Nebraska has ever seen. And, he played a critical role on the dominant, championship winning teams of the ‘90s. But how much should the off-the-field issues factor in?

Mike Rozier, Ahman Green, Roger Craig, Calvin Jones, Roy Helu, Rex Burkhead, Ameer Abdullah, and several other Husker legends all receive serious consideration, leading to some spirited disagreement around the table.

Do Offensive Linemen Get Enough Love?

Gary Sharp makes a passionate case that Nebraska's offensive line legacy deserves more recognition than it often receives. Dave Rimington, Dean Steinkuhler, Aaron Taylor, Bob Brown, Will Shields, Zach Wiegert, Aaron Graham, and others enter the conversation as the group wrestles with just how many linemen deserve a spot on the mountain.

You could even make the case that there were enough offensive linemen on the 1990s national championship teams to fill this mount rushmore. Nebraska’s long and storied history of having great play in the trenches was a key to its success over many decades, and there are many deserving candidates.

Can You Tell Nebraska Football's Story Without This Player?

One question keeps resurfacing throughout the episode: can you tell the story of Nebraska football without this player? That simple test becomes the lens through which the group evaluates stars from every era, from Johnny Rodgers and Ed Weir to more recent greats like Ahman Green and Ameer Abdullah.

The Final Mountain

After plenty of debate—and a few last-minute changes—the Common Fans land on their final Mount Rushmore of Nebraska offensive players (excluding quarterbacks): Mike Rozier, Dave Rimington, Johnny Rodgers, and Ahman Green. Rodgers emerges as the only player to have made it on two different Mount Rushmores this summer, having also been on the special teams list.

Agree? Disagree? Think Lawrence Phillips, Bob Brown, Dean Steinkuhler, Roger Craig, or someone else deserved a spot? We'd love to hear what your Mount Rushmore looks like. Comment on YouTube, or send us an email at commonfangbr@gmail.com

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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