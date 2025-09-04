Gary Sharp Sees Good Things for Nebraska Football in 2025
Longtime sports talk radio host talks Cincinnati game, looks ahead to Akron, HCU, and Michigan.
In this story:
Gary Sharp joins the Common Fans to share his reactions to the Cincinnati game and talk about what’s next for Nebraska football.
- Gary saw plenty of issues for the Huskers to fix, but the game didn’t fundamentally change his outlook for the Big Red in 2025.
- Defensive line, depth at running back are obvious areas in need of improvement.
- Gary also mentions the linebacker play as something he was surprised at.
- The good news: there were several mistakes that can be chalked up to game-one sloppiness. The key will be cleaning those up in the next two weeks.
- Also plenty to like from the game.
- Solid outing from Dylan.
- Plus-two turnover margin.
- And, of course, a Nebraska W.
Plus, the crew gets into some timely questions:
- What does Matt Rhule want from this offense?
- If Nebraska goes into the Michigan game at 3-0, will they be ranked?
- What’s fair to expect from this defense?
- Is all of this building for 2026?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
