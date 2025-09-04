All Huskers

Gary Sharp Sees Good Things for Nebraska Football in 2025

Longtime sports talk radio host talks Cincinnati game, looks ahead to Akron, HCU, and Michigan.

TJ Birkel

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) hands the ball off to running back Emmett Johnson (21) against Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Mikah Coleman (4) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) hands the ball off to running back Emmett Johnson (21) against Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Mikah Coleman (4) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Gary Sharp joins the Common Fans to share his reactions to the Cincinnati game and talk about what’s next for Nebraska football.

  • Gary saw plenty of issues for the Huskers to fix, but the game didn’t fundamentally change his outlook for the Big Red in 2025.
  • Defensive line, depth at running back are obvious areas in need of improvement. 
  • Gary also mentions the linebacker play as something he was surprised at. 
  • The good news: there were several mistakes that can be chalked up to game-one sloppiness. The key will be cleaning those up in the next two weeks. 
  • Also plenty to like from the game. 
  • Solid outing from Dylan. 
  • Plus-two turnover margin. 
  • And, of course, a Nebraska W.

Plus, the crew gets into some timely questions:

  • What does Matt Rhule want from this offense?
  • If Nebraska goes into the Michigan game at 3-0, will they be ranked?
  • What’s fair to expect from this defense?
  • Is all of this building for 2026? 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE! 

