Nebraska Completely Remade Its Quarterback Room — But Have They Done Enough in the Trenches?

The Common Fans discuss transfer portal madness, a completely reshaped quarterback room, big swings on the offensive and defensive lines, and what it all means for 2026. They also share their thoughts on Dylan Raiola’s move to Oregon, Mike Ekeler rumors, the excitement surrounding Nebraska basketball, and much more!

A New Year, A New QB Room

Nebraska’s quarterback room has been completely remade heading into 2026. After the brief “Lenny Minchey Era” came and went in about 24 hours, the Big Red pivoted fast.

The Huskers land UNLV standout Anthony Colandrea, a dual-threat with over 7,500 career passing yards, 1,100 rushing yards, and 61 total touchdowns.

Even better: Bellevue West product and Elite 11 QB Danny Kaelin is coming home, giving Nebraska three scholarship QBs (Colandrea, Kaelin, and TJ Lateef) with real D1 experience to compete for the starting job next season.

The guys talk about fit, upside, and why having an experienced QB room matters more than ever in the portal era.

Building in the Trenches: O-Line, D-Line, and Development

On offense, Nebraska has two returning anchors (Justin Evans Jenkins and Elijah Pritchett) and three big portal additions from South Carolina, Iowa State, and LSU.

Is this an indictment of a certain former staffer’s offensive line development… or just the reality of needing to win now in Year 4? The crew wrestles with that question.

On defense, multiple new faces arrive at linebacker and along the defensive line, but the harsh reality is these can’t just be depth pieces — they all have to hit.

The crew also kicks around a bigger philosophical question: in the portal era, is true “development” dying, or does Nebraska still have to be a developmental program at its core?

Raiola to Oregon, Ekeler Rumors, and More

Dylan Raiola to Oregon: should he have put out some sort of message or announcement thanking Nebraska and Husker fans? Do we really care?

And how might Husker handle it if he lights it up for the Ducks?

Rumblings about Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler potentially drawing interest elsewhere have the boys practically shouting into the mic: “Pay that man his money.”

The Common Fans also give a special shoutout to the Nebraska Men’s Basketball team as they continue to chase Husker hoops history.

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

