Nebraska Names Lindenmeyer, Evans, Marshall as Big Ten Media Days Representatives

Big Ten Media Days are around the corner, and three rising seniors will join Matt Rhule.

Announced on Wednesday, senior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer, senior center Justin Evans, and senior defensive back Andrew Marshall will represent Nebraska in Chicago later this month. The event returns to the Windy City after being held in Las Vegas a year ago.

Each of the Huskers' player representatives started all 13 games during the 2025 season. Evans enters the fall as one of the top draft-eligible centers in college football, while Lindenmeyer and Marshall are coming off All-Big Ten Honorable Mention campaigns and will look to build on that success in their final year.

Here's which day Nebraska is scheduled to appear, what the honor means for the players selected, and who the Huskers will share the stage with during the final day of the event.

Ready for the B1G show 🦾



The Huskers take the stage July 30th pic.twitter.com/r9KOoGgyB4 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) June 24, 2026

Nebraska Set to Speak on Day Three

Lindenmeyer, Evans, Marshall, and Rhule will take the stage on Thursday, July 30, at the Hilton Chicago. The Big Ten Network will provide live coverage throughout all three days of the event, with additional scheduling details expected to be released closer to Media Days.

Nebraska will share the spotlight with five other programs on the final day, including the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers, the Michigan Wolverines, the Washington Huskies, the Northwestern Wildcats, and the Maryland Terrapins. The Huskers are scheduled to face three of those teams during the 2026 season.

Notably, NU is one of just six Big Ten programs that elected not to bring a quarterback to the event. Northwestern, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Rutgers also opted to feature other veteran leaders instead.

Emmett Johnson, Luke Lindenmeyer and Dylan Raiola celebrate after a touchdown against the Akron Zips. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

What the Honor Means for Lindenmeyer

Lindenmeyer began his collegiate career as a walk-on. Five years later, he's unquestionably one of the leaders of Nebraska's team.

The La Vista (NE) native is coming off the best season of his career, setting personal highs with 29 receptions, 312 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. In doing so, he eclipsed his previous career totals in each category and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition as well. With a new quarterback taking over the offense this fall, Lindenmeyer could be in line for an even larger role.

More than anything, his selection for Big Ten Media Days speaks to the respect he has earned within the program. The honor signals that he's viewed as one of the Huskers' vocal and statistical leaders, not only within the tight end room, but across the entire roster. If Lindenmeyer can build on his breakout 2025 campaign, he'll have an opportunity to strengthen both his legacy in Lincoln and his draft stock at the same time.

Justin Evans | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What the Honor Means for Evans

To this point in his career, Evans has totaled 31 starts and 38 appearances for the Big Red. The New Jersey native arrived in Lincoln as an under-the-radar recruit but has developed into one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the Big Ten.

Entering the 2026 season, Evans is viewed as one of the top draft-eligible interior offensive linemen in the country. He surrendered zero sacks a year ago, a feat no other Nebraska offensive lineman who recorded a start could claim. With another strong season, the rising senior could see his NFL Draft stock rise.

The center is often regarded as the leader of the offensive line, and Evans has embraced that responsibility in recent years. Barring injury, he will finish his Husker career with more than 40 starts. His selection for Big Ten Media Days reflects both his on-field production and the respect he's earned from the team. If his current trajectory continues, Evans has a very real chance to hear his name called during the 2027 NFL Draft.

What the Honor Means for Marshall

Andrew Marshall is one of the best examples of a transfer portal success story under Matt Rhule. The California native spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Idaho, appearing in 26 games with 14 starts before making the jump to the Big Ten.

After transferring to Nebraska, Marshall immediately established himself as a key piece of the secondary. He started all 13 games during the 2025 season and helped the Huskers finish the regular season ranked third nationally in pass defense. For his efforts, Marshall earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition, with Lindenmeyer and several other Husker defensive backs.

Entering the fall, Marshall is viewed as one of the top overall players on Nebraska's roster and a leader within the secondary. His selection for Big Ten Media Days reflects both the impact he made in his first season in Lincoln and the expectations surrounding him heading into 2026. With another strong year, Marshall could significantly elevate his NFL Draft stock while helping quarterback a Nebraska secondary looking to pick up right where they left off a year ago.

Full Big Ten Media Days Schedule

DAY 1 (July 28): Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

DAY 2 (July 29): Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA

DAY 3 (July 30): Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington