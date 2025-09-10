'Gotta Take One of Those to the Crib': Barney Recaps Career Night Against Akron
If Jacory Barney Jr. can post 132 receiving yards and 87 punt return yards while banged up, Akron should be thankful they didn't find out what could happen when he’s fully healthy. The sophomore delivered a career night against the Zips, surprising not just in production, but in volume as well, and further proved his commitment to both his team and the game of football itself.
Coming off a week where many expected his role to be limited, Barney responded with the most productive performance of his young career and hinted that he’s only scratching the surface.
Ahead of Nebraska’s matchup with Houston Christian, Barney met with the media to reflect on his breakout night, from special teams' momentum to playing like a warrior. Here’s everything he had to say.
Nebraska’s 68-point showing against Akron was its highest in more than a decade, but one of the biggest keys to that offensive explosion didn’t come from the offense at all. Instead, it stemmed from a bygone special teams' performance, highlighted by Barney Jr., who single-handedly surpassed Nebraska’s entire 2024 punt return yardage total in that game alone.
That success became a focal point of Barney’s media availability this week. However, he was quick to share the credit, pointing to the collective effort under the new special team's coordinator, Mike Ekeler.
“The shift in mentality with coach [Ekeler],” Barney said when asked why Nebraska’s special teams have taken such a leap. He credited Ekeler’s bold expectations for driving buy-in across the unit, noting they’ve challenged themselves to be the best special teams group in the country.
Still, Barney isn’t satisfied. “I feel like I gotta take one of those to the crib. So, I expect more,” he said. Through two games, the punt return unit has shown significant progress, but Barney made it clear their ceiling is even higher as the 2025 season unfolds.
Another topic during Barney’s media session was his health status. Leading up to the Akron game, Matt Rhule hinted at a potentially reduced role, but Barney said there was never any question about his availability.
“I’m a competitor, so even if I am banged up a little bit, if I can go, I’m gonna go,” he said.
That mindset reflects the commitment and passion his coaches have praised since his arrival in Lincoln last year, and it paid off in a big way. Barney not only sparked the return game but also found the end zone for his first career receiving touchdown, capping a career night for one of the most versatile playmakers in recent Nebraska history.
Barney also spoke about the growing dynamic within Nebraska’s new-look offense. While the unit’s ability to pile up yards is obvious, he emphasized that it comes from a shared commitment to creating opportunities for one another.
He credited fellow receivers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter for helping open lanes for him, while noting he aims to do the same for them.
“You can’t just focus on one of us, because any one of us can pop at any moment,” Barney said, reflecting on his growth from a role closer to the line-of-scrimmage last season to a more vertical threat in 2025.
Barney also pointed to quarterback Dylan Raiola as the engine of the offense. He said the trust Raiola and his receivers have built with each other is a driving force behind their early success.
While highlight plays are becoming a staple of Barney’s game, his greatest asset may be his mindset. Both in his words and in the way his coaches describe him, Barney’s energy and commitment have already made him one of Nebraska’s most impactful players, on and off the field.
If that trend continues, he could become yet another example of Matt Rhule’s knack for uncovering “diamonds in the rough” and developing them into next-level talents. For now, though, Barney’s career night against Akron stands as a statement performance and a glimpse of what could be the beginning of a program-changing career.
