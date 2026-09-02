Governor Jim Pillen Talks Husker Football With the Common Fans

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen joins the Common Fans to talk about his path from a small-town Nebraska kid hoping for a chance to play for the Huskers to becoming a two-time first-team All-Big Eight selection—and, eventually, Governor of Nebraska. Along the way, he shares some fantastic behind-the-scenes stories about Coach Osborne, his thoughts on Matt Rhule, and what concerns him about the direction of college football.

And yes, we finally get a sitting governor on the record about the possibility of banning fall weddings.

Playing for Tom Osborne

Pillen takes the Common Fans back to a very different era of recruiting. His first contact from Osborne came through a card in the mail around the 1974 Cotton Bowl. "My heart is somehow to get to Nebraska," Pillen remembers telling another coach who wanted him to take a recruiting visit.

He eventually got there, joining Osborne's second recruiting class as Nebraska's head coach. Pillen says what made Osborne special wasn't simply his football mind or ability to recruit.

"My answer is really simple. It's just his character, who he was."

Pillen shares a terrific story from his senior season, when he lined up incorrectly during a critical Alabama drive. Osborne repeatedly rewound the film in front of the team but never screamed or personally called Pillen out.

"Got a fifth-year senior lining up wrong. That won't work."

Pillen says the message was enough. He tripled down on his preparation and made sure it never happened again.

Why Pillen Believes in Matt Rhule

Pillen is a believer in Matt Rhule.

"I'm a Matt Rhule fan," Pillen says. "My humble opinion would be he's the closest to Tom Osborne of anybody that's been here in this new era."

Pillen believes relationships and culture remain critical even in an era dominated by NIL and the transfer portal. He also got a firsthand look at the 2026 Huskers during a recent scrimmage and came away impressed by the competition throughout the roster.

College Football's Wild West

Having played college football, and later served on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, Pillen has a unique perspective on college athletics. He's supportive of players having opportunities to make money, but worries about the consequences of constant transferring—including players who enter the portal, don't find another opportunity and potentially lose their path to a college education.

He'd like to see more structure around eligibility and transfers, arguing that constantly moving also costs players something that lasted a lifetime for his generation: relationships with teammates.

"If I haven't seen somebody for 40 years, it's like I saw them just last week," Pillen says.

Governor Pillen Takes on the Toughest Issue of All

Finally, after discussing Osborne, Rhule and the future of college sports, the Common Fans tackle the public-policy question Husker Nation has been waiting for: should Nebraska ban weddings on football Saturdays?

Pillen isn't ready for government intervention.

"If anybody's getting married on a football Saturday, they just must not want anybody to come to their wedding."

Fair enough, Governor. The market has spoken.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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