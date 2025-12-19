Grading Matt Rhule's Staff Changes So Far

Matt Rhule has made a number of much-needed staff changes as he prepares for the upcoming offseason and 2026 football season. Here are the grades for the four additions so far.

Geep Wade | Georgia Tech Athletics

Geep Wade’s hire represents one of the most important changes Nebraska has made this offseason. Replacing Donovan Raiola on the offensive line was never going to be about continuity—it was about raising the ceiling. Wade brings a proven track record as a talent developer, having coached productive offensive lines at multiple programs, including Georgia Tech, which finished as a finalist for the Joe Moore award this season.

Nebraska’s offense has lacked a true identity up front, struggling with consistency, physicality, and cohesion. Wade has built lines that are technically sound, disciplined, and capable of executing a clear run-game philosophy. His presence should immediately improve fundamentals while also helping Nebraska establish the offensive identity it has desperately needed.

Recruiting is another major plus. Wade has strong connections, particularly in the Southeast, and could open the door for transfer additions from Georgia Tech or similar programs. Overall, this is a high-upside hire with immediate and long-term benefits.

Lonnie Teasley | South Carolina Athletics

If Wade sets the tone up front, Lonnie Teasley helps define the system behind it. As Run Game Coordinator, Teasley brings extensive experience developing physical, productive rushing attacks at the Power Five and SEC levels, most recently at South Carolina.

Like Wade, Teasley is a proven talent developer and a strong recruiter. His ability to identify and maximize offensive line and backfield talent is exactly what Nebraska needs after years of inconsistency in the run game. More importantly, Teasley helps give the offense a cohesive vision—something Nebraska has lacked far too often.

The SEC recruiting ties are significant. Nebraska has struggled to consistently pull difference-makers from the Southeast, and Teasley’s connections could help attract both high school recruits and transfer portal talent. Taken together, Teasley and Wade represent a massive upgrade in both development and recruiting.

Bottom line: Nebraska didn’t just replace Donovan Raiola—they replaced him with two coaches who are stronger recruiters, better developers, and better schematic fits.

Roy Manning | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Roy Manning is a solid hire with a clear strength: recruiting. He is widely regarded as an elite recruiter with strong relationships, particularly in talent-rich regions. That alone gives Nebraska an immediate boost on the trail.

From a development standpoint, Manning has a respectable track record. He’s coached productive edge players and understands how to develop pass rushers within modern defensive schemes. That said, the hire feels more complementary than transformative. While he should help elevate recruiting and maintain development standards, this move doesn’t dramatically change Nebraska’s defensive ceiling on its own unless the Rhule complements this hire with a solid defensive line coach.

Still, given Nebraska’s need to win more recruiting battles on the edges, Manning’s presence is a net positive.

Rob Aurich | San Diego State Athletics

Rob Aurich is a high-upside hire with a much wider range of outcomes than Nebraska’s other recent additions. His biggest selling point is the ceiling. At San Diego State, Aurich played a major role in leading one of the better defenses in the country and was part of a rapid defensive turnaround, showing the ability to build structure, discipline, and toughness in a short period of time.

That success suggests there is real potential here. If Aurich can translate that system and approach to the Big Ten, Nebraska could see significant defensive improvement. The concern, however, lies in context. Aurich’s inexperience as a full-time defensive coordinator makes this a risky hire—especially for Matt Rhule entering Year 4, which many view as a make-or-break season.

Additionally, coming from San Diego State limits the immediate recruiting or transfer portal boost. Unlike hires from Power Five or SEC programs, there isn’t a deep pool of ready-made talent he can realistically bring with him to Lincoln.

In short, Aurich represents a swing for upside rather than a safe play. The potential reward is high, but the margin for error is thin given the timing and expectations surrounding the program.

Overall Takeaway

Nebraska’s most significant gains this offseason clearly come on the offensive side of the ball. By effectively replacing one offensive line coach with two proven talent developers and high-level recruiters in Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley, the Huskers have made a decisive move toward building a physical, identity-driven offense. That shift alone addresses one of the program’s most persistent weaknesses and raises both the floor and ceiling of the unit.

Defensively, the hires are more nuanced. Roy Manning provides an immediate recruiting boost and solid developmental value on the edge, but the biggest swing belongs to Rob Aurich. Aurich brings a high ceiling after being part of a quick and impressive defensive turnaround at San Diego State, showing the ability to help build an effective, disciplined defense. However, his relative inexperience as a defensive coordinator makes this a riskier decision—especially for Matt Rhule in Year 4, a season that carries significant pressure and expectations.

Ultimately, this staff reflects a clear philosophy: aggressively fix the offense while betting on upside and internal growth on defense. If the offensive hires deliver as expected and Aurich’s ceiling translates to the Big Ten level, Nebraska could take a meaningful step forward in 2025. If not, the margin for error—particularly on defense—is slim in a make-or-break year.

