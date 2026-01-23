Nebraska Sends Offer to No. 28 Edge Rusher in the 2027 Class

Nebraska has taken another proactive step in its long‑term defensive recruiting strategy, extending an offer to rising 2027 defensive lineman Chris Kasky, a prospect whose early tape has already begun turning heads. While still young in his development, Kasky brings the kind of foundational traits that college staffs prioritize when identifying future trench anchors.

Kasky has shown advanced discipline for his age, playing with steady leverage, strong hands, and a natural feel for shedding blocks. His frame projects well, giving him the versatility to grow into multiple roles along the defensive front. What stands out most is his motor, a relentless, play‑through‑the‑whistle style that aligns with the identity Nebraska’s staff continues to build on defense.

Kasky is a 6‑foot‑4.5, 225‑pound edge rusher from Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois, and a member of the 2027 class. He holds an 89 rating from 247Sports, ranking as the No. 28 edge rusher nationally and one of the top prospects in Illinois (No. 14).

He delivered a dominant junior campaign, piling up 70 tackles while consistently disrupting offenses with 14 sacks and 25 tackles for loss. His production reflected both his motor and his ability to win at the line of scrimmage, anchoring the defense and emerging as one of the most impactful playmakers on the field.

In his 2024 sophomore season, he continued his upward trajectory by recording 47 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and five sacks, showcasing both his disruptive ability and his growing comfort as a playmaker along the defensive front.

Multiple Big Ten programs have begun to jump into the mix, sending offers as Kasky’s profile continues to rise. The growing list of Big Ten interest not only validates his trajectory but also signals that he’s becoming one of the region’s most sought‑after young defenders.

For the Huskers, this offer reflects a commitment to getting ahead in the 2027 cycle. Nebraska has emphasized early evaluations under Matt Rhule’s staff, targeting high‑IQ, high‑effort defenders who can be molded over time. Kasky fits that blueprint cleanly. His ability to stay square, diagnose plays, and maintain gap integrity makes him a high‑floor prospect with room to grow into a disruptive force.

The offer also signals Nebraska’s intent to establish relationships with prospects who show both physical upside and the competitive edge the program values. As Kasky continues to develop and more programs begin to evaluate his film, his recruiting profile is expected to rise.

Chris Kasky 6‘5“ 235 is a dynamic 2027 defensive end from La Grange Park Nazareth Academy, IL. Very quick off the ball, show strong hands excellent moves and big time closing speed. Rising star. Helped Nazareth to two straight state titles.@Chris453380 frame to weigh 270. pic.twitter.com/KMvFat3Gnz — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) May 10, 2025

His development centers on refining the technical and physical aspects of his game. He already wins with effort and initial quickness, but expanding his pass‑rush toolbox, adding a more polished cross‑chop, long‑arm, inside counter, and swipe‑rip will help him generate more consistent pressure against higher‑level tackles. He also flashes solid leverage, but improving his snap‑to‑snap pad‑level consistency will make him tougher to displace and enhance his ability to convert speed into functional power.

For now, Nebraska has positioned itself deliberately in the race for a young defender whose best football is still well ahead of him.

