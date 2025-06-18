How Many Big Ten Football Games will Nebraska Win This Fall?
Nebraska football has not won more than three Big Ten Conference games since 2016.
But that could change this fall. According to the KFord Ratings Projected Big Ten Standings, the Huskers have a good shot to eclipse that number.
For Nebraska's nine Big Ten games this fall, the Huskers host Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, USC, and Iowa. NU will also go on the road to face Maryland, Minnesota, UCLA, and Penn State.
Here is Nebraska's record against each opponent since joining the Big Ten*:
- Michigan 2-5
- Michigan State 4-4
- Maryland 2-1
- Minnesota 5-8
- Northwestern 7-6
- USC 0-2
- UCLA 1-3
- Penn State 4-1
- Iowa 4-10
*The USC and UCLA records include bowl games since 2011.
According to KFord Ratings, the Huskers have a 97% chance to get to that three-win mark. The chances drop to 88% for four wins, 66% for five wins, and 36% for six wins. If you want to get crazy, Nebraska has a 13% chance at seven wins and a 2% shot at eight wins.
Nebraska last notched seven conference wins in 2012. You have to go back to Tom Osborne's final season in 1997 to find the last of two eight-win conference runs.
Looking at the average for the projected standings, Nebraska is expected to get to five wins and finish eighth in the league. Ohio State has the best chance to run the table, with a 30% shot at getting to nine wins, followed by 14% for Oregon, 11% for Penn State, 5% for Michigan, and 1% for USC.
Illinois and Indiana are both also slated to finish just ahead of Nebraska.
Last year was the first season without divisions since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Huskers went 3-6 in the league and tied for 12th. After making a bowl appearance for the first time since 2016 and winning a bowl for the first time since 2015, Nebraska and third-year head coach Matt Rhule are looking to make a jump in 2025.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
