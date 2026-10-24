How Much Should Nebraska Pay to Keep Anthony Colandrea?

Nebraska has a multimillion-dollar question on its hands, and it comes in the form of a 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback from St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Cornhuskers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) are in the midst of a much-needed bye week, but there's no time off for general manager Pat Stewart and his staff. In fact, things will likely only get busier from here as Nebraska's athletic department and front office look to lock in key pieces of the 2027 roster before the end of the year.

The most important decision centers on the quarterback position. With the current starter, Anthony Colandrea, able to return, and Nebraska expecting to sign five-star 2027 quarterback commit Trae Taylor, the Huskers have some important decisions to make about the future of the position over the coming weeks.

NEW: On3's @PeteNakos breaks down the looming QB transfer portal frenzy, from tampering to rising prices and more🎯



"The parent of a Big Ten quarterback called us today asking if we were interested," an SEC front office staffer said.



Story: https://t.co/ls8EWFknw4 pic.twitter.com/ud9mbb8UZE — On3 (@On3) October 22, 2026

According to Pete Nakos of On3, the 2027 transfer portal cycle is expected to be more expensive than ever. After speaking with front office officials and agents across the country, Nakos reported that the top of the quarterback market is expected to "sit between $4 and $7 million."

Additionally, a "reliable Power Four backup" could cost roughly $1 million. With Nakos' estimates providing the best indication of the market we currently have, here are my thoughts on how Nebraska should approach the quarterback position over the coming months.

At his current pace of 272 all-purpose yards per contest, Colandrea would finish the season with 3,536 yards and 33 total touchdowns in 13 games. That yardage total would rank third in school history for a single season behind only Joe Ganz (3,826, 2008) and Taylor Martinez (3,890, 2012).

However, it's hard to put a price tag on exactly how much that is worth. Unfortunately for Nebraska, the Huskers likely won't be the ones who get to pick. They only get to decide how much they're willing to pay, and if the number happens to be close enough for both sides, in all likelihood, Colandrea will remain at Nebraska in 2027.

That would be the best-case scenario, especially considering Nebraska isn't far removed from learning firsthand how difficult it can be to win with a first-year quarterback in the Big Ten. With former five-star recruit Dylan Raiola, it simply didn't work as well as expected. Programs such as Michigan with Bryce Underwood and Florida with DJ Lagway have faced similar challenges.

Winning with younger players is flat-out harder to do. Rhule has learned that the hard way at multiple stops, and he'll now have to find a way to retain his quarterback of the future while simultaneously convincing one of the most experienced signal-callers in college football to return.

That doesn't sound easy, but it's a good problem for Nebraska to have. One thing's for sure: It beats the heck out of having no options at all.

Matt Rhule looks on during the game against Michigan State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, like Nebraska, both Colandrea and Taylor will have options of their own. There likely isn't a program in the country that wouldn't welcome a commitment from the top-ranked quarterback in the 2027 class. And according to Rhule, Colandrea already has SEC suitors as well.

During his most recent media availability Monday, Rhule mentioned that Colandrea "has already got SEC schools calling him." Call it tampering if you want, but it matters all the same. Other programs are taking notice of what Colandrea can do, and NU will have to fend them off if it wants him back next fall.

Anthony Colandrea motions for a block while scrambling against Indiana. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Truthfully, I don't believe Colandrea's price tag will rival those of the quarterbacks at the top of the sport. Through seven games, he ranks 38th among FBS quarterbacks in passing yards and 20th in rushing production. Even so, he likely won't be too far behind.

Nebraska has found a quarterback who can win them games. While the Huskers would be wise to reward him financially, Rhule's staff doesn't seem like the type to overpay. On the other hand, both Colandrea and Taylor appear to hold the Huskers in high regard. As much as things have changed in recent years, part of me still wants to believe that when players feel valued and are happy where they are, they're willing to take a potential pay cut to stay. Then again, I could be wrong.

Trae Taylor during an unofficial visit to Nebraska in 2024. | @Qb6Trae on X

Regardless, Colandrea, Taylor, and Nebraska all have leverage in this situation. The Big Red presumably wants its current quarterback to return, but the staff is also well aware of the potential of the player waiting in line.

The Huskers aren't desperate, nor do they need to be. They just need to handle business over the back half of their 2026 schedule and let the chips fall where they may.

While I don't believe Nebraska should break the bank to retain its quarterback, I do think Colandrea gives the Huskers their best chance to put a winning product on the field next fall. Then again, as Rhule said, "Two things can be true at once."



Colandrea likely gives NU a better chance to win in 2027 than a true freshman version of Taylor, TJ Lateef, or Daniel Kaelin. Still, spending too much on one position isn't wise. Nebraska doesn't have unlimited resources, and its decisions should reflect that. Luckily for me, I don't have to decide. However, Pat Stewart, Matt Rhule, and Troy Dannen ultimately do.

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