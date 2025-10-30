How Nebraska Matches Up with USC Based on Trojans’ Midseason Grades
Los Angeles Times USC football writer Ryan Kartje recently handed out midseason grades for the Trojans. He likes USC’s offense; the defense not so much.
USC (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) visits Nebraska (6-2, 3-2) on Saturday night (6:30 CT) in what could be considered a potential College Football Playoff elimination game. Both teams have slim hopes — but hopes nonetheless — to be selected for the CFP. With only one conference loss, USC’s chances now are better than Nebraska’s for CFP consideration.
That’s why Saturday’s game means so much.
We looked at the Times’ grades for the Trojans to see how their strengths and weaknesses match up with the Huskers. To see Huskermax.com midseason grades for Nebraska, click here.
The Times’ grades for the Trojans’ offense would make the parent of any college student happy.:
* Quarterback: A-
* Running backs: A-
* Receivers/tight ends: A
* Offensive line: B+
This matchup could be a classic. The Times described USC quarterback Jayden Maiava this way: “Can’t really ask for more out of Jayden Maiava. He leads the nation in yards per attempt (10.2) and his completion rate is up almost 10 percent.”
Of course, Nebraska’s pass defense has led the nation multiple weeks before recently slipping to second place.
USC’s offense vs. Nebraska’s defense
The greatest matchup, statistically and potentially, is when USC’s top-ranked passing attack in nation (and Big Ten) goes against Nebraska’s second-ranked passing defense (in nation and Big Ten). The better unit in this matchup could be the winner of the game.
Here’s how the Huskers’ defense matches up against the Trojans’ offense, and how the teams rank in the Big Ten:
Total offense
USC: 1st (in Big Ten and nation), 530 yards per game
Total defense
Nebraska: 5th, 284 yards per game
Passing
Offense — USC: 1st, 326.1 yards per game
Defense — Nebraska: 2nd, 127.5 yards per game
Rushing
Offense — USC: 4th, 203.9 yards per game
Defense — Nebraska: 15th, 156.4 yards per game
Scoring
Offense — USC: 2nd, 42.4 points per game
Defense — Nebraska: 9th, 19.6 points per game
USC’s defensive grades
USC’s defensive grades from the Times would make a good student blush.
* Defensive line: B
* Linebackers: C-
* Secondary: C
The Trojans’ special teams graded out as an "A". Nebraska's special teams have been special, and game-changing, all season.
Huskers running back Kenneth Williams has a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown and an 85-yard kickoff return to led to a touchdown. He averages 34.7 yards per return and is the current Big Ten co-special teams player of the week.
Jacory Barney Jr., has been a major threat as a punt returner. Huskers kicker Kyle Cunanan is 11-of-13 on field-goal attempts and 35-of-35 on extra points. Cunanan’s long field goal is 52 yards.
Nebraska’s offense vs. USC’s defense
Nebraska’s passing attack would seem to have a statistical advantage over USC’s total defense and passing defense. That’s on Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, his protection, the running backs and receivers to exploit the Trojans’ weaknesses.
“USC is definitely much improved and deeper up front [defensively],” Kartje wrote. “But after getting a ton of pressure to start the season, the same physicality hasn’t quite been there at the line of scrimmage.”
Here’s how the Huskers’ offense matches up with the Trojans’ defense, and how the teams rank in the Big Ten:
Total offense
Nebraska: 8th, 401.1 yards per game
Total defense
USC: 6th, 365 yards per game
Passing
Offense — Nebraska: 4th, 272.4 yards per game
Defense — USC: 12th, 228.3 yards per game
Rushing
Offense — Nebraska: 13th, 128.8 yards per game
Defense — USC: 11th, 136.7 yards per game
Scoring
Offense — Nebraska: 6th, 35 points per game
Defense — USC: 12th, 23.1 points per game
Not predicting a wild shootout, but the Trojans average 42.4 points per game, fifth in the country. The Huskers average 35 points per game, 31st in the country.
On the computer screen — where games are *not* played — this game potentially looks like it’s worthy of NBC’s prime-time, national television audience. Can’t wait.
