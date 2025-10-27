Lincoln High Grad, Nebraska Football Returner Kenneth Williams Nabs Big Ten Weekly Honor
Kenneth Williams has made the impact plays in two of the last three games for Nebraska football. His play has officially made the Big Ten Conference take notice.
Williams, a sophomore running back and kick returner, was honored by the Big Ten on Monday, being named the Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week following the Huskers' 28-21 home win over Northwestern. Williams opened the second half with a 95-yard kick return for a touchdown, giving Nebraska a 14-6 lead in the third quarter.
The kick return touchdown was Nebraska's first since 2017, and followed Williams' key return against Maryland as the redshirt sophomore sprinted 85 yards against the Terrapins to set up a touchdown later in the second quarter. Following his performance on the road against Maryland, Williams earned a scholarship after joining the program initially as a walk-on.
“It was the best feeling,” Williams said in his postgame presser after the win over Northwestern. “I just turned around and I seen my entire team just celebrating with me. It was the best feeling for sure. The credit goes all to [the teammates on the kick-return team]. Without them blocking for me, I wouldn’t be able to return how I did. All thanks to them."
Williams ended his Saturday performance with 124 kickoff return yards and leads the nation in kickoff return yardage with 34.7 yards per return. The returner shared the conference honor with Rutgers' Jai Patel, as the kicker had a walk-off field goal for the Scarlet Knights in a win over Purdue. Williams becomes the first Husker to win a conference special teams honor since punter Brian Buschini earned the honor on Oct. 7, 2024.
“I don’t own a business, but if I did, I’d probably get him an NIL deal here pretty quickly,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said about Williams. “He had a good return early. The first one went out to the 30 or so. We used the south wind in our favor, knowing that we would have a returnable kick and bounced it back. So, really happy for Kenneth. Big-time play.”
Unlike his Maryland performance, Williams knew he needed to get into the end zone for a game-changing moment against the Wildcats.
“I definitely felt the momentum change,” Williams said. “Coach Rhule at halftime gave us a good little speech. As we came out, we came out with our best foot forward. I just knew I had to make a spark for sure.”
“During the Maryland game should have had another one [touchdown],” Williams said. “I just learned from that game. I got the opportunity and did what I could.”
Williams has added one reception for 20 yards this season while earning five carries for 22 yards. The dynamic back has recorded a 20-yard return in several games this season.
The Huskers return to action this Saturday, when they host No. 23 USC. Kickoff for the matchup with the Trojans is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT. The game will be televised on NBC, with additional coverage on the Huskers Radio Network.
