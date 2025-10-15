Dave Feit: Midseason Position Group Grades for Nebraska
For the last few years, I've been handing out midseason grades to Nebraska's coaching staff. (Here's 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021). It's an interesting exercise to evaluate how the assistants, coordinators, and head coach are doing in different aspects of their job.
However, recent rule changes allowing for unlimited assistant coaches, analysts, and other staffers have made that process more challenging than it used to be. Is Addison Williams coaching ALL of the defensive backs, or are the corners, safeties, and nickels being split among some analysts? Should Associate Head Coach Phil Snow get a grade, and if so, what are his duties? It has become a headache.
This year, I'm going to switch things up. Instead of grading the assistants, I'm grading the position groups themselves. Honestly, I like this approach more as it does a better job of illustrating the strengths and weaknesses of the team. It also avoids the uncomfortable implication that a lowly graded assistant should be fired or demoted.
These grades are intended to be a reflection on what I've seen through the first half of the season, as well as providing a reference point for future review.
Methodology
I'm using the same four key areas I previously used for grading the assistants:
- On-field performance. How is the unit playing? Are they a bright spot, a weakness, or somewhere in between?
- Improvement. Has the overall unit (and/or individual players) got better - or worse - over the course of the season or last 12 months? In my eyes, improvement is improvement regardless of whether it comes from the transfer portal, or developing the high school recruits already in the room.
- Depth. How big is the drop-off between the starters and the backups? Injuries happen, so the next man up needs to be able to contribute.
- Gut opinion. I'll never claim to be an X's and O's savant, but I have a strong understanding of where this program has been, where it is today, and where it hopes to go in the future.
I assign a letter grade (A through F) to each, and compile them into an overall GPA, using the standard 4.0 scale. A "C" is average and usually implies no significant change from last year.
A few other notes
- I'm using the official roster on Huskers.com to determine which players are at each position. This is noteworthy for defense, as guys listed as linebackers will sometimes line up on the defensive line.
- I'm not calling for anybody to be fired. While there are a couple position groups whose grades are lacking, it is important to remember there are six regular-season games left, with postseason game(s) possible. There's still plenty of time to see improvements.
As always, we start at the head of the class.
Defensive Backs
- On-Field Performance: Nebraska's best in the nation pass defense numbers speak for themselves. A
- Improvement: Raise your hand if you predicted Rex Guthrie and Donovan Jones would both be among the team leader in tackles at the midseason mark. Ceyair Wright has gone from a decent cornerback to a somebody who rarely sees a ball thrown his way. A
- Depth: Multi-year starter Malcom Hartzog hasn't played in a month, and the unit hasn't missed a beat. Guthrie is taking snaps from a single-digit-wearing senior. And there is a host of talented underclassmen waiting for their chance. A
- Gut Opinion: The secondary is the undisputed strength of the defense. My only quibble is that I'd like to see more interceptions. A
- GPA: 4.0
Special Teams
- On-Field Performance: There's much that can be said, but I think this stat says it all: The Huskers have more punt return yards through six games (266) than in their previous 51 games combined (225). Nebraska's punt return yards allowed currently sits at -1. A
- Improvement: Let's see… Nebraska is clearly better at kicker, long snapper, and both returners than they were a year ago. Oh yeah, they also hired one of the best coordinators in the game. One is a direct result of the other. That's the definition of improvement. A
- Depth: I don't feel like there would be a big drop-off between Kyle Cunanan and John Hohl at kicker. Isaiah Mozee seems like an excellent option at punt and kick returner. B+
- Gut Opinion: Is this group perfect? Nope. Archie Wilson's 37.2 yards per punt is only slightly better than what Dylan Raiola had on two punts in 2024, but the Aussie's upside is high. Overall, this unit is light years better than it was a year ago. Before the season, I wrote, "If Nebraska's special teams can rise to the level of 'competent', this is a 7-win team. And if special teams become above average, or *gasp!* a legitimate strength… whoo buddy." The long-forgotten third phase is currently somewhere between above average and legitimate strength. A
- GPA: 3.88
Wide Receivers
- On-Field Performance: The trio of Jacory Barney Jr., Dane Key, and Nyziah Hunter have combined for 68 catches, 1,048 yards, and 11 touchdowns so far. Six games is a little too soon to have the "is this Nebraska's best collection of wide receivers ever?" discussion. But I won't blame you if you start thinking of other contenders. A
- Improvement: Returning players? Better than 2024. Portal class? Better than 2024. Coaching? Much better than 2024. Incoming freshmen? Very promising. A
- Depth: Beyond the frontline guys (Key, Hunter, Barney) there's a solid - but relatively unproven - group that includes Quinn Clark, Cortez Mills, and Keelan Smith. I feel like Clark will have a breakout game at some point this season. B
- Gut Opinion: If you want a big reason why Raiola is having a better season, start with his receivers. A
- GPA: 3.75
Quarterbacks
- On-Field Performance: Overall, Dylan Raiola is having a season fitting of a highly touted five-star recruit. He's already three touchdowns ahead of what he had in all of 2024. His stats in the fourth quarter of P4 games (78.2% completions, 4 TDs, 0 INT, 8 scoring drives) are what you want from a quarterback. The last few games are the only thing keeping him from an A. But to be crystal clear: Nebraska is not 5-1 without 15. B+
- Improvement: Raiola has obviously improved his game, but credit should be given to the numerous other factors outside of his control that have also improved. These things have made his job easier. There's still work to be done on things like avoiding sacks, throwing the ball away, and faster read progression. B+
- Depth: T.J. Lateef is extremely promising for a true freshman. Despite only seeing him in garbage time against inferior opponents, some fans think he should play ahead of Raiola. That's crazy talk, but it is nice to have confidence in the backup QB again. B
- Gut Opinion: Some fans seem to think a 20-year-old true sophomore should be a flawless player because he came in with five stars. That's as unrealistic as expecting the son of an offensive lineman to be a legit running threat. He's not perfect, but I'd hate to see where Nebraska would be without him. A
- GPA: 3.5
Tight Ends
- On-Field Performance: One of Nebraska's top tight ends from 2024 left for the NFL, and a second transferred to Texas A&M. And yet, the room might be better this year. The tight ends block well and have excellent hands. As is often the case with Nebraska's tight ends, an argument can be made that they are underutilized. B
- Improvement: Luke Lindenmeyer has gone from walk-on to blocking-only guy to a legit offensive threat. Heinrich Haarberg is picking up the position well, and his blocking is improving. You'd never know it is his first year playing the position. A
- Depth: Losing Mac Mackway early in camp hurt the depth. Carter Nelson is now a full-time tight end and is progressing nicely. Cayden Echternach is getting snaps in high-leverage situations. C
- Gut Opinion: Lindenmeyer has slowed from his early record-setting pace, but he is still a weapon that defenses need to account for. I'm still waiting for Dana Holgorsen to get creative with how Haarberg is used in the offense. The dynamic athlete has the skill set to do a lot of fun things. B
- GPA: 3.0
Linebackers
- On-Field Performance: In recent years, the linebacking - with guys like Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer, John Bullock, etc. - has been strong. This current group isn't quite at that level yet, but they're getting better week by week. I've been pleased with the play - and growth - of Javin Wright, Dasan McCullough and Vincent Shavers. C+
- Improvement: Few position groups had more turnover than linebacker. McCullough was a great portal addition. Marques Watson-Trent isn't flashy but is top 10 in tackles. Freshman Dawson Merritt looks like a future star. Returning players Wright and Shavers are improved. C+
- Depth: Once you get past the top five guys (McCullough, Wright, Shavers, Merritt, and Watson-Trent) most fans are reaching for a roster to identify who is on the field. C
- Gut Opinion: Their performance is trending up in the last 2-3 games. If you wanted to tell me that the linebackers are not reaching their full potential because the defensive line is not occupying blockers, I'll listen. B
- GPA: 2.5
Running Backs
- On-Field Performance: Emmett Johnson is on track for Nebraska's first 1,000-yard season since Devine Ozigbo in 2018. He's also on pace for 1,690 all-purpose yards which would be just outside the top 10 in school history. The only thing keeping this from an A is the combined 62 yards of rushing from backs other than Johnson in four power conference games. B+
- Improvement: Johnson has answered the critics who didn't think he could be a full-time running back in the Big Ten. As for the backup job, the only answer is that it is now a two-man competition between Mekhi Nelson and true freshman (and converted wide receiver) Isaiah Mozee. C+
- Depth: I'll acknowledge that a recruiting pitch of: "Come to Nebraska to compete for the backup running back job!" is not going to attract a lot of interest in the transfer portal. That said, NU's decision to stand pat in the offseason has not aged well. D
- Gut Opinion: The door is wide open for somebody - anybody! - to claim the RB2 job. Until that happens, giving Johnson 20+ touches per week is a gamble on his ability to not break down before the end of the season. C+
- GPA: 2.38
Offensive Line
- On-Field Performance: The line is a Jekyll and Hyde unit. Against Maryland, NU had 193 yards rushing and allowed one sack. Against Cincinnati, Michigan, and Michigan State, NU rushed for an average of 73.3 yards and allowed 15 sacks. Not all of that is the line's fault, but their only consistency is being inconsistent. C
- Improvement: Adding Rocco Spindler was a great portal win. Elijah Prichett is slowly progressing from "project" to "projected starter." I feel the returning starters are better than they were a year ago. B
- Depth: We've all heard about the "bamboo" that is being watered. I'd like to see some of it start popping through, especially if the starters are going to struggle or commit penalties. A year ago, I wrote that NU's portal activity would tell me a lot about how they felt about the development. The additions of Spindler and Pritchett suggest the bamboo still has a way to go. C+
- Gut Opinion: In the offseason, I was bullish on this group taking a big step forward. That hasn't happened yet. Regardless of whether you think Raiola holds the ball too long or not, he is not consistently getting the time he needs. This team will go as far as the offense takes them, and that starts with offensive line. C
- GPA: 2.38
Defensive Line
- On-Field Performance: Breaking news: Losing Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher has impacted the D-line's performance. The Blackshirts aren't great at stopping the run, which seems to start with opponents getting a push at the line of scrimmage. The defensive line has been able to generate some pressure on quarterbacks, but getting them to the ground (11 sacks for the entire team) remains a challenge. Points were added for Cam Lenhardt starting to find his freshman mojo again. C
- Improvement: There's an argument to be made that Williams Nwaneri could end up as the best player in NU's excellent portal class. Kade Pietrzak is a very promising true freshman. I like what Elijah Jeudy brings to the table. I'm still a Riley Van Poppel believer, but the transition from "guy who sometimes plays next to The Guy" into "The Guy" has not been as quick as I thought it would be. C
- Depth: David Höffken and Gabe Moore are getting snaps but haven't flashed. Transfer Jaylen George hasn't played since the nonconference. D+
- Gut Opinion: We all knew the line would take a step back without Ty and Nash. But I - and many others - bought into the offseason narrative of "Don't worry! Matt Rhule always has great defensive lines." There’s still time for that to happen. I feel like the transition from Terrence Knighton - who always scored well in my Coaching Grades - to Terry Bradden is taking some time. D
- GPA: 1.63
