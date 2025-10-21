How Predictable Was the Minnesota Loss?

#NBNR 256 is here‼️@mikejschaefer of @Nebraska247 joined us to talk:



♦️PJ Fleck’s culture flex

♦️Drinking our own Kool-Aid

♦️Kid sees ghosts

♦️Back to “Get to 6”



📺 https://t.co/GMc8QjJGTT



As always… #GBR🌽🎈 pic.twitter.com/KrmKOX08wP