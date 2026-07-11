How Rob Aurich and Roy Manning’s Edge Rusher Approach Could Elevate Nebraska’s Pass Rush

Rob Aurich’s move from San Diego State to Nebraska as defensive coordinator brought more than just a new scheme, he also brought along edge rushers coach Roy Manning. Last season they turned the Aztecs defensive edges into a disruptive force in the Mountain West. Now, the question is whether that same formula can spark a turnaround for the Nebraska pass rush in the Big Ten.

At SDSU, Aurich’s 4-2-5 defense asked edge defenders to play with relentless pursuit, heavy hands at the point of attack, and the ability to win with technique and leverage rather than just raw athleticism or size. Manning, coaching the edges, helped develop a group that produced consistent pressure through rotation, stunts, and disciplined gap integrity. The results were very rewarding and the Aztecs’ edge rushers were a major part of one of the most impressive defensive turnarounds in the country.

Roy Manning, edges coach. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Let's Look at the Numbers

Trey White stood out as the star in 2024, racking up 12.5 sacks. In 2025, the edge group proved its strength through depth and balanced production. SDSU’s top pass rushers accounted for the majority of the team’s sacks, generating consistent pressure without depending on a single superstar on every play.

Key contributors showed solid, consistent grades and impact:

Player Pass Rush Snaps Pass Rush Grade Pressures Sacks Hits Hurries Trey White 333 78.0 51 8 12 31 Ryan Henderson 264 73.5 31 8 5 18 Niles King 215 78.7 35 7 6 22 Brady Nassar 204 63.1 18 0 4 14 August Salvati 92 66.3 14 4 1 9

Nebraska Has Talent and Upside But Needs Development

Nebraska defensive linemen Cameron Lenhardt and Elijah Jeudy combine to stop Akron's Sean Patrick. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska’s edge room entering 2026 looks deeper and more intriguing than what Aurich inherited at SDSU, with a mix of veterans, transfers, and young athletes who fit the physical profile for this system.

Nebraska Edge Rushers in 2026:

Williams Nwaneri: Former five-star and top edge prospect in his brings elite length, athleticism, and raw power but lacks the consistency.



Cameron Lenhardt: Experienced veteran with size and power just needs to put it all together.



Anthony Jones Jr.: UCLA transfer with a long frame and plenty of Big Ten conference experience could have some upside with proper development.



Kade Pietrzak: Reliable contributor across 13 games.



Willis McGahee IV: Athletic younger player showed flashed in 2024 before getting a redshirt last season.



Jordan Ochoa: Rounding out a deep group with upside.

Player Pass Rush Snaps Pass Rush Grade Pressures Sacks Hits Hurries Williams Nwaneri 239 63.0 28 3 2 23 Anthony Jones Jr. 244 55.9 17 3 4 10 Cameron Lenhardt 180 54.0 17 1 3 13 Kade Pietrzak 140 56.3 11 1 1 9 Willis McGahee IV 32 67.9 1 0 0 1 Jordan Ochoa 10 62.6 1 1 0 0

Manning and Aurich definitley have their work cut out for them. There’s raw talent here, especially with Nwaneri’s rare physical tools. The Huskers have more top-end athleticism and length in spots compared to the SDSU group Aurich started with, but consistency and Big Ten level production have been missing.

The Biggest Question

Nebraska defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri rushes USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Williams Nwaneri embodies the upside and the challenge. As a former five-star with rare size and athletic traits, he showed promising flashes last season (including leading the team in sacks), but the raw talent hasn’t fully translated into dominant play yet.

Can Aurich and Manning improve his technique, pass rush skills, and overall game to unlock the true potential that made him one of the top recruits in the country?

Players like Anthony Jones Jr., Cameron Lenhardt, and the rest of the rotation add experience and depth that could help the whole room elevate under the new coaching staff. If they can develop Nwaneri alongside those veterans while bringing along the younger pieces, the entire edge group could take a major step forward.

Aurich's scheme and coaching worked at SDSU but he's not coaching in the Mountain West anymore. This is the Big Ten and some would say the best conference in college football.

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