How Rob Aurich's Defensive Line Scheme Could Fit Nebraska's Roster

When Rob Aurich took over as San Diego State’s defensive coordinator in 2025, the Aztecs made one of the most dramatic defensive turnarounds in the Mountain West. A big reason?

The way his four-man front operated within the 4-2-5 scheme.

At SDSU, Aurich’s defensive linemen were asked to play with heavy hands and quick feet, winning with technique over sheer size.

Let's look at the numbers

Rob Aurich | San Diego State Athletics

Player Defensive Grade Run Defense Pass Rush Defensive Snaps Tuaoa Tauili'ili 71.0 73.1 61.4 367 Amari Comier 67.7 68.7 61.0 319 Kainoa Davis 67.0 66.0 63.2 41 Malachi Finau 66.3 65.2 59.8 375 Sam Benjamin 65.4 66.9 61.1 391

Instead of one elite interior defender, Aurich received remarkably similar production from almost everyone in the rotation. Five different tackles posted overall defensive grades between 65.4 and 71.0, while every primary contributor finished between 65.2 and 73.1 against the run.

That consistency is important because it shows how Aurich wants his defensive line to function. Rather than leaning on one player to dominate every snap, he rotates bodies, keeps them fresh and allows the scheme to create negative plays using stunts, twists and penetration.

Unproven but Nebraska Has More Top-End Talent

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

While Rob Aurich has plenty of work ahead of him after Nebraska's defensive line struggled to consistently stop the run in 2025, the situation may not be as daunting as it initially appears. In fact, when comparing the talent he inherits in Lincoln to the group he took over at San Diego State a year ago, Nebraska may actually possess more individual upside across the defensive front.

Nebraska enters the 2026 season with a much deeper and more intriguing defensive tackle room than it had a year ago. The Huskers return Riley Van Poppel, who will be looking to capitalize on another offseason of development, while bolstering the interior with veteran transfers Jahsear Whittington from Pitt and Owen Stoudmire from Boston College. Both newcomers bring valuable Power Four experience and should immediately compete for meaningful snaps.

The Huskers are also added incoming four-star freshman Dylan Berymon, who brings tremendous upside with rare size at approximately 330 pounds and the physical tools to develop into a disruptive force in the middle of Nebraska’s defensive front. Beyond the established players, several young defenders will be competing for expanded roles, including Dylan Parrott, Sua Lefotu, Ashton Murphy, and David Hoffken.

If even a few members of that group make significant strides under Rob Aurich’s coaching, Nebraska could develop one of its deepest defensive tackle rotations in recent years.

Nebraska's current PFF grades paint an interesting picture.

Player Defensive Grade Run Defense Pass Rush Defensive Snaps Dylan Parrott 74.0 76.5 56.8 28 Jahsear Whittington 70.6 64.0 70.7 250 Sua Lefotu 70.4 73.4 59.5 56 Owen Stoudmire 69.7 74.0 56.7 80 Ashton Murphy 64.8 69.7 66.0 21 David Hoffken 62.8 60.0 66.1 78 Riley Van Poppel 58.4 56.8 63.9 375

The Biggest Question

Nebraska defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel warms up ahead of the game against USC. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The biggest question surrounding Nebraska's defensive line entering the 2026 season may be the development of Riley Van Poppel. The former highly touted recruit flashed intriguing potential early in his career, showing the combination of size, strength, and athleticism that made him one of the Huskers' most coveted defensive line prospects. However, after taking a redshirt year and stepping into a starting role last season, his production never quite matched the expectations.

The real question is whether Nebraska's new defensive line coach Corey Brown can unlock the consistency and impact that he showed his freshman year. If Van Poppel can take the next step and become the disruptive force many envisioned when he arrived in Lincoln, it could dramatically elevate the ceiling of Nebraska's entire defensive front.

What It Means for Nebraska

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Perhaps the most encouraging takeaway is that Nebraska doesn't need one dominant defensive tackle for Aurich's scheme to succeed.

San Diego State proved that.

The Aztecs built their success around a deep defensive line rotation, with nearly every interior defender contributing meaningful snaps and production. Rather than relying on one dominant star, San Diego State created consistency through depth, allowing fresh legs and multiple players to impact the game.

Nebraska appears to have more athletic upside, better pass-rush potential inside with Whittington, and several young players who could benefit with higher snap counts. If Rob Aurich and Corey Brown can replicate the same rotational philosophy and develop the young talent, the Huskers may have a defensive line capable of creating far more disruption than last season.

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